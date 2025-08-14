Har Ghar Tiranga 2025: How To Upload Selfie With National Flag And Get Certificate

Hyderabad: India is going to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025. On this occasion, the Indian government has started a special campaign, named Har Ghar Tiranga. In this campaign, citizens of India can hoist the national flag at their homes, offices, or any institution and get a certificate with their names by uploading their selfies with the tricolour on the Har Ghar Tiranga website of the Indian government.
Moreover, once the website is opened, an individual can see the number of selfies that have been uploaded onto the website to date. At the time of writing, the website showcased that around 2.13+ crore people had already uploaded their selfies with the tricolour.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed his happiness about the campaign. In a post on X, he said, “Glad to see #HarGharTiranga receiving phenomenal participation across India. This shows the deep patriotic spirit that unites our people and their unwavering pride in the Tricolour. Do keep sharing photos and selfies on harghartiranga.com.”
Glad to see #HarGharTiranga receiving phenomenal participation across India. This shows the deep patriotic spirit that unites our people and their unwavering pride in the Tricolour. Do keep sharing photos and selfies on https://t.co/uJuh3CXyQS https://t.co/Ua5fHfYFcU— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2025
How to get the Har Ghar Tiranga certificate?
If an individual wants to become a part of the Har Ghar Tiiranga campaign on this 79th Independence Day and get a Tricolour certificate with their name on it, they will have to follow the steps:
Step 1: Open the internet browser.
Step 2: Visit the Har Ghar Tiranga website by clicking here.
Step 3: Now select the “Click to Participate” tab.
Step 4: Enter your name, phone number, state, and country by clicking on the tab.
Step 5: After filling in the details, a pledge will be displayed on your screen.
Step 6: Once the pledge is read, click “Take Pledge”, which will take you to a new webpage to upload your photos with the national flag.
Step 7: Click submit when the portal requests your consent to use your selfie on the website.
Step 8: Once it is done, click on "Generate Certificate”.
Step 9: Use the downloads option to save the certificate or use the share icon to post it online.
Apart from taking selfies and pledges, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign also features a variety of different events and activities such as the Tiranga Yatras, rallies, marathons, concerts, tribute melas, and more.