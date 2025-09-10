ETV Bharat / technology

HAL To Make Rockets For ISRO, Signs SSLV Technology Transfer Agreement With Space Agency

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has signed a technology transfer agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the production of Small Satellite Launch Vehicles (SSLV), a three-stage vehicle designed to launch satellites weighing less than 500 kg into Lower Earth Orbit (LEO).

Facilitated by space sector promoter Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (INSPACe), it is the 100th such transfer of technology agreement. Notably, HAL outbid a consortium led by Adani Group-backed Alpha Design Technologies and inked the agreement with ISRO, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), and INSPACe, marking a significant step in industry participation in the space sector.

INSPACe stated that the goal is to complete the entire technology transfer process within two years from the date of signing of the agreement. During this period, the Indian space agency will provide HAL with the necessary training and technical support to facilitate the acquisition of expertise in Small Satellite Launch Vehicles (SSLV), the statement added.

In a statement, HAL said that the agreement grants it a non-exclusive, non-transferable license to the SSLV technology, which includes comprehensive design, manufacturing, quality control, integration, launch operations, and post-flight analysis documentation, as well as training and support. Following the absorption of technology in the first two years, HAL will follow with a 10-year production phase.