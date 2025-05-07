ETV Bharat / technology

GTA 6 Second Trailer Drops: Jason Confirmed As Male Lead In A Tale Of Romance And Crime In Vice City

Rockstar Games has released the second trailer of the most anticipated video game, GTA 6. The trailer reveals the name of the male protagonist.

GTA 6: Second Trailer Launched With Great Graphics, Male Protagnist’s Name Revealed
Jason is the name of the male protagnist in the upcoming video game, GTA 6. (Image Credit: Rockstar Games)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : May 7, 2025 at 11:13 AM IST

Hyderabad: Rockstar Games, a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive, has released the second trailer of its upcoming video game Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), revealing not only the name of the male protagonist but also showcasing the dynamic between the two protagonists. The trailer also showcases the graphics and lots of Vice City areas.

The publisher announced the launch of GTA 6 long ago, and fans worldwide have been eagerly waiting for the launch ever since. Recently, Rockstar Games officially announced the launch date of GTA 6, which is set to occur on May 26, 2026, and will be available for PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X|S consoles. There is no official information about the PC version of the game yet. While announcing the official launch date of GTA 6, Rockstar Games apologised for the delay in launch and also thanked their fans for their patience.

GTA 6: Second Trailer

Looking at the second trailer, the graphics seem great, and the characters look almost like humans. The game is set in a fictional state of Leonida, based on Florida. The trailer showcases glimpses of Vice City as a spectacular, colourful, and bustling city. The game will have dual main protagonists named Lucia and Jason. The latter’s name has been revealed in this trailer. The trailer showcases love, romance, enmity, and lots of action.

The main characters, Lucia and Jason, are like Bonnie and Clyde, a criminal couple. In the trailer, you can watch Jason driving around the city and going to jail to meet Lucia. Furthermore, it contains theft, robbery, high-speed car chases, and much more, keeping the viewer entertained and excited for the actual release of the game.

The trailer reached 46M views within 15 hours of its release, showcasing the anticipation fans have for this game. Rockstar Games released the first trailer of the upcoming GTA 6 on December 5, 2023, which initially hyped up fans for the game. Now, it remains to be seen whether the New York-based video game publisher will launch the third trailer for the game or directly launch it on the official launch date.

