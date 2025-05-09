GTA 6's Second Trailer Reaches 475 Million Views In 24 Hours, Becomes The Biggest Video Launch Of All Time

Hyderabad: Rockstar Games has achieved a milestone in the history of the internet. The second trailer of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), which was unexpectedly dropped on May 6, 2025, has become the largest video launch in history, reaching 475 million views across all platforms within 24 hours of its premiere. This has beaten every trailer ever released for a movie, TV, or game online.

GTA 6 second trailer breaks all-time viewership record

The trailer of the upcoming game did not just live up to its expectations, it did more than that. Within the first 24 hours, the trailer reached 475 million views across YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, and other sites combined. This was reported by Rockstar Games to The Hollywood Reporter, claiming to be the biggest video launch of all time. For comparison, Deadpool & Wolverine, a Marvel movie trailer, reached 365 million views in the first 24 hours after its premiere, while another Marvel movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, gained more than 200 million views.

Notably, the first trailer of GTA 6, which premiered in December 2023, gained a humble 93 million views within the first 24 hours of its launch. The response to the second trailer of GTA 6, in the form of nearly half a billion views, highlights the demand for the open-world game— a sequel to 2013's GTA 5.

GTA 6: Hype continues even after launch delay

Rockstar Games, on May 2, announced the GTA 6 release date. Scheduled for May 26, 2026, the game studio pushed the release from an earlier window of Fall 2025, which disappointed fans. However, the New York-based video publisher turned the mood around by releasing the unexpected second trailer of the game.

The new trailer included new screenshots and story information. It provided viewers a longer glimpse of the game’s main protagonists, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, along with sights of in-game action, breathtaking visuals, and cinematic cutscenes. With the achievement of 475 million views in a single day, GTA 6 has claimed the crown of the most-viewed video launch of all time, which builds momentum towards the game’s 2026 release.

