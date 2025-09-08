ETV Bharat / technology

GST 2.0 Drives Down Car Prices Across India: See Revised Prices Of Cars From Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai, Skoda, And More

The 3-door Thar range now features a price cut of up to Rs 1.35 lakh, while the Thar ROXX now comes with a reduced price of Rs 1.33 lakh. SUV models such as the Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N are now offered at a price cut of Rs 1.01 lakh and Rs 1.45 lakh. The premium SUV, XUV700, has received a price cut of Rs 1.43 lakh.

The Bolero Neo is now Rs 1.27 lakh cheaper under the GST 2.0 price reduction. The sub-compact SUV, XUV 3XO, is now Rs 1.40 lakh cheaper for the petrol model, and Rs 1.56 lakh has been reduced for the diesel model.

The coupe SUV model, Curvv, has attracted a price cut of Rs 65,000, and the premium SUV models, such as Harrier and Safari, now get a price reduction of Rs 1.40 lakh and Rs 1.45 lakh, respectively.

Tata Motors has announced price cuts of up to Rs 1.45 lakh on its vehicles following the GST revision. Prices of popular hatchbacks such as Tiago and Altroz have now been slashed by up to Rs 75,000 and Rs 1.10 lakh, respectively. Subcompact SUVs such as the Punch and Nexon now come with a price reduction of Rs 85,000 and Rs 1.55 lakh, respectively.

Hyderabad: Following the introduction of GST 2.0, the Indian market has witnessed significant reductions in car prices nationwide. From entry-level hatchbacks to luxury SUVs, every vehicle has witnessed a revision in the on-road prices. Buyers can now save between Rs 65,000 and Rs 8.9 lakh on their car purchase, depending on the model. Carmakers such as Tata Motors, Mahindra, Hyundai, Skoda, Renault, Toyota, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz have slashed the prices of their select models. Let's take a look at the price reductions.

Hyundai Creta (Image Credit: Hyundai)

The South Korean car manufacturer has offered a price reduction across its entire lineup, except for models such as the Ioniq 5 and Creta Electric. The hatchback models, such as Grand i10 Nios, i20, and i20 N Line, have received a price cut of Rs 73,808, Rs 98,053, and Rs 1.08 lakh, respectively. The Aura is now Rs 78,465 cheaper, while the prices of Verna have now seen a price cut of Rs 60,640.

The prices of the sub-compact SUV models, such as the Exter, Venue, and the Venue N Line, have now been reduced by Rs 89,209, Rs 1.23 lakh, and Rs 1.19 lakh, respectively. Hyundai’s popular mid-size SUV, Creta and the sporty Creta N Line, now come with slashed prices of Rs 72,145 and Rs 71,762, respectively. Moreover, the premium SUVs such as the Alcazar and Tucson are priced at Rs 75,376 and Rs 2.4 lakh lower, respectively.

Model Price Reduction Grand i10 Nios Rs 73,808 i20 Rs 98,053 i20 N Line Rs 1.08 lakh Aura Rs 78,465 Verna Rs 60,640 Exter Rs 89,209 Venue Rs 1.23 lakh Venue N Line Rs 1.19 lakh Creta Rs 72,145 Creta N Line Rs 71,762 Alcazar Rs 75,376 Tucson Rs 2.40 lakh

Skoda

Skoda Kodiaq (Image Credit: Skoda)

The Skoda Kodiaq has received a total discount of Rs 5.8 lakh, which includes a Rs 3.3 lakh GST price cut along with Rs 2.5 lakh festive offers. The Skoda Kushaq has a GST savings of Rs 66,000 along with Rs 2.5 lakh festive offers. The Skoda Slavia comes with a total price reduction of Rs 1.8 lakh, which includes a GST cut of Rs 63,000 and a festive discount of Rs 1.2 lakh.

Model GST Festive Discount Total Savings Kodiaq Rs 3.3 lakh Rs 2.5 lakh Rs 5.8 lakh Kushaq Rs 66,000 Rs 2.5 lakh Rs 3.16 lakh Slavia Rs 63,000 Rs 1.2 lakh Rs 1.86 lakh

Renault

Renault Kiger (Image Credit: Renault)

The French automaker Renault has confirmed price reductions of up to Rs 96,395. The company has yet to model-specific discounts, but it has confirmed that the Kiger model received the biggest price cut.

Toyota

Toyota Fortuner (Image Credit: Toyota Bharat)

The Japanese automaker Toyota has reduced its prices by up to Rs 3.49 lakh for its popular SUV, Fortuner, which is followed by the Legender at a discount of Rs 3.34 lakh. Vehicles such as the Hilux, Velfire, and Camry are now cheaper by Rs 2.52 lakh, Rs 2.78 lakh, and Rs 1.01 lakh, respectively. The Innova Crysta received a price cut of Rs 1.80 lakh, and the price of Innova Hycross has been reduced by Rs 1.15 lakh. Other models get a price cut of up to Rs 1.11 lakh.

Model Price Reduction Fortuner up to Rs 3.49 lakh Legender Rs 3.34 lakh Hilux Rs 2.52 lakh Velfire Rs 2.78 lakh Camry Rs 1.01 lakh Innova Crysta Rs 1.15 lakh Other models up to Rs 1.11 lakh

BMW

BMW X1 (Image Credit: BMW)

German automaker BMW has cut prices of its vehicles by up to Rs 8.9 lakh in India. The 2 Series Gran Coupe is now priced at Rs 45.3 lakh, the 3 Series Long WheelBase (LWB) at Rs 60.5 lakh, and the 5 Series LWB at Rs 72.4 lakh.

Luxury SUVs such as the X1, X5, and the flagship model X7 are priced at Rs 50.6 lakh, Rs 93.7 lakh, and Rs 1.2 crore, respectively, making them more affordable.

Model New Price Price Reduction 2 Series Gran Coupe Rs 45.3 lakh Up to Rs 8.9 lakh 3 Series LWB Rs 60.5 lakh 5 Series LWB Rs 72.4 lakh X1 Rs 50.6 lakh X5 Rs 93.7 lakh X7 (Flagship SUV) Rs 1.2 crore

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes Benz A 200d (Image Credit: Mercedes Benz)

The price reductions for Mercedes-Benz range from Rs 2.6 lakh to Rs 11 lakh across its lineup. The S-Class S 450 4MATIC is now priced at Rs 1.88 crore, which is now cheaper by Rs 11 lakh across its lineup. The GLS 450d AMG Line is now priced at Rs 1.34 crore, cheaper by Rs 10 lakh. The GLE 450 4MATIC has been reduced by Rs 8 lakh, making it cost Rs 1.07 crore, and the E-Class LWB 450 4MATIC is now cheaper by Rs 6 lakh, which is now priced at Rs 91 lakh.

The GLC 300 4MATIC is now priced at Rs 73.95 lakh, which has been reduced by Rs 5.3 lakh, while the GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG line is cheaper by Rs 3.8 lakh, now priced at Rs 52.70 lakh. The C 300 AMG Line is priced at Rs 64.30 lakh, which has been reduced by Rs 3.7 lakh. The entry-level A 200d is now priced at Rs 45.95 lakh, which is cheaper by Rs 2.6 lakh.

Model New Price Price Reduction S-Class S 450 4MATIC Rs 1.88 crore Rs 11 lakh GLS 450d AMG Line Rs 1.34 crore Rs 10 lakh GLE 450 4MATIC Rs 1.07 crore Rs 8 lakh E-Class LWB 450 4MATIC Rs 91 lakh Rs 6 lakh GLC 300 4MATIC Rs 73.95 lakh Rs 5.3 lakh GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line Rs 52.70 lakh Rs 3.8 lakh C 300 AMG Line Rs 64.30 lakh Rs 3.7 lakh A 200d Rs 45.95 lakh Rs 2.6 lakh

MG Motors

MG Hector (Image Credit: MG Motor)

The Chinese automaker MG Motor has reduced prices of its popular SUV models — Hector, Gloster, and Astor — in India. The brand’s entry-level compact SUV, the Astor, is now cheaper by Rs 54,000. The company’s popular mid-size SUV, the Hector, receives a price cut of Rs 1.49 lakh, while the premium SUV, the Gloster, is now Rs 3.04 lakh cheaper.