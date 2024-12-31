ETV Bharat / technology

GSLV Mission Planned In January Would Be 100th Launch From Sriharikota: ISRO Chief

Sriharikota: ISRO is gearing up to achieve a significant milestone, a top official said. A Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle mission scheduled for January will become the 100th launch from the Sriharikota spaceport.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath said Monday's PSLV-C60 mission, the 99th launch from Sriharikota, successfully placed two spacecraft in a circular orbit to conduct the Space Docking Experiment.

"So, all of you have seen the majestic lift-off and the launch of the SpaDeX (Space Docking Experiment) rocket, and for us, this is the 99th launch of any vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre so, that is also a significant number. So, we are going for the 100th launch at the beginning of the next year", he said.

Somanath, also the Secretary, of the Department of Space, was talking to reporters after the PSLV-C60 mission successfully placed the Space Docking Experiment spacecraft A and B in a circular orbit. On future launches planned by ISRO, Somanath said, “In 2025, we will have many missions to start with the GSLV launching the (navigation satellite) NVS-02 in January."

ISRO successfully placed a navigation satellite onboard the GSLV-F12/NVS-01 rocket in May 2023. This GSLV rocket successfully deployed the NVS-01 navigation satellite, weighing about 2,232 kg into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). The NVS-01 was the first of the second-generation satellites envisaged for the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) services.