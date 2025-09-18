ETV Bharat / technology

From Pilot To Powerhouse: How Green Hydrogen Is Driving India's Zero-Emission Ambition

According to Pradip, roughly one-third of the energy is lost at the production stage and another one-third during transport and end-use, resulting in an overall efficiency loss of about 60–70 per cent compared with conventional energy pathways.

Pradip said that India has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, meaning the country will remove as much CO₂ from the atmosphere as it emits. Hydrogen production is not new to India, but the focus now is on scaling up green hydrogen to produce it with minimal pollution. He noted that the key challenge facing green hydrogen today is its relatively low overall efficiency compared to conventional energy technologies. While efficiencies are expected to improve with technological advances, the current lifecycle of green hydrogen involves significant energy losses at each stage.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Pradip Kumar Pandey, Secretary of The Combustion Institute – Indian Section (CIIS), and Yogesh Kumar K, Professor & Research faculty, School of Science at Alliance University, discussed the efficiency of green hydrogen for heavy-duty transport compared with battery-electric and electrified rail systems, the technology’s future, limitations, and trade-offs in detail.

The target for green hydrogen production is 6 million metric tonnes by 2030, and about 50 per cent of this capacity has already been achieved. Three Hydrogen valleys have been set up in India—Pune (Maharashtra), Kochi (Kerala), and Amravati (Andhra Pradesh)—while Bengaluru also offers significant potential for developing a Hydrogen Valley.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Alliance University, and Combustion Institute, are hosting a national conference on “Hydrogen Fuel Technologies and Future Trends” in Bengaluru on 19th and 20th September 2025 to highlight India’s growing focus on hydrogen as a clean energy source and the joint role of academia, industry, and policymakers in shaping the future of sustainable energy.

Bengaluru: Hydrogen Fuel Technologies are fast emerging as a game-changer. As the push for zero-emission mobility accelerates, hydrogen is stepping up as a viable alternative to electric batteries for heavy-duty vehicles. Its adoption—from trucks to trains across Germany, France, and India—shows how the technology is moving from pilot projects to large-scale deployment.

When asked how efficiency and infrastructure issues scale at the national or inter-regional level, Pradip K Pandey said that natural resources must first be made usable. In the case of hydrogen, large numbers of refuelling and distribution stations will eventually be required to support widespread adoption.

He explained that, at present, the primary focus is on scaling up production capacity and ensuring that the hydrogen produced is truly “green,” which in turn helps cut greenhouse-gas emissions. Pradip pointed out that producing and using 1 kg of green hydrogen can avoid roughly 10–12 kg of CO₂ emissions compared with conventional, fossil-based hydrogen or petrol/diesel fuels. For example, replacing 5 million tonnes of fossil-based hydrogen with green hydrogen could prevent on the order of 50–60 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions.

“These technologies will evolve over time,” he added, “but the immediate priority is to decarbonise hydrogen production before scaling up distribution and end-use infrastructure.”

He further said, “We are now at a stage where policies have been formulated at the government level and incentives have been introduced to support the sector. Public–private partnerships are also being encouraged. As investment in research and development increases, costs will inevitably come down. Our aim is to make hydrogen affordable and bring its price closer to conventional fuels—at present, green hydrogen costs roughly twice as much.”

India's hydrogen mission: Challenges, limitations

Highlighting the main roadblock to India’s hydrogen mission, Pradip said that the bulk of the cost lies in electrolysers. “Electrolysers imported from China are currently much cheaper than those manufactured in India, and this is our first major barrier. Cost remains the key challenge, and additional complexities will arise once the technology is deployed at scale,” he noted.

Yogesh Kumar K of Alliance University highlighted the key limitations and design trade-offs in developing hydrogen-powered heavy-duty vehicles and trains compared with battery-electric or fully electrified systems. He noted that, at present, dedicated internal combustion engines designed to run solely on hydrogen are still in the research stage. Significant work is underway to develop such engines. Meanwhile, industries have been subsidised to produce hydrogen.

Yogesh pointed out that Ashok Leyland launched a hydrogen engine development programme in 2023, intending to deploy commercial vehicles running on hydrogen later in the decade (the company has indicated a target timeframe of the early 2030s). He said that hydrogen production, storage, and conversion into usable fuel remain major challenges, but ongoing R&D is expected to deliver workable solutions within the next five to six years.

Electrolysers and catalysts are key components in hydrogen production, and extensive research is underway to improve them. Efforts are also being made to use alternative water sources—such as recycled water—instead of relying solely on water H2O for hydrogen generation, he added.

Hydrogen for clean energy

Mukul Saxena, Professor and Director-COE of Public Policy, Sustainability and ESG Research, said, “We aim to gradually replace fossil and other conventional fuels with hydrogen as a clean energy source, making it both widespread and socially acceptable. We envision developing hydrogen systems not only for industrial applications but also for everyday use, so that it becomes part of people’s daily lives."

(L-R)- Yogesh Kumar K, Priestly Shan, Abhay G Chebbi, Pradip Kumar Pandey, Mukul Saxena, and Syed Alay Hashim, during the press conference while announcing the upcoming two day National Workshop on Hydrogen Fuel Technologies and Future Trends in Bengaluru today. (ETV Bharat)

"As part of this vision, the Hakkipikki village has been adopted for development as a self-contained unit where human capital and resources will be integrated to demonstrate how such a transition can work at the community level," he added. Notably, the Hakkipikki village is a traditional settlement of the Hakki Pikki tribe, a semi-nomadic community of bird catchers and hunters, primarily located in Karnataka.

“Apart from policy measures, we are also developing a multidimensional approach to assess and strengthen the overall robustness of the system,” Mukul further said.