Green Gram And Fenugreek Seeds Sent For Research In Space Returned To Dharwad Agricultural University
Scientists will conduct research on the green gram and fenugreek seeds that were sent to space.
Published : September 12, 2025 at 3:50 PM IST|
Updated : September 12, 2025 at 3:57 PM IST
Dharwad: Green gram and fenugreek (Methi) seeds that were taken to the International Space Station for research have been brought back to the Agricultural University of Dharwad.
Further research will be conducted on them. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who has become the first Indian astronaut to dock at the International Space Station, took these seeds to space in June 2025.
Green gram and fenugreek seeds have been kept at -80 degrees Celsius. Scientists of the Agricultural University of Dharwad will conduct research on them. They have been kept in the storage of the Agricultural University Biotechnology Lab.
On June 25, Green gram and fenugreek seeds were sent to space from the Agricultural University of Dharwad along with astronaut Shubanshu Shukla. Shukla had taken six packs of Green gram and six packs of fenugreek seeds to space. They were preserved after they germinated by injecting water. There too, these two types of seeds were preserved by keeping them at -80 degrees Celsius.
Later, Shukla, who brought these grains back to Earth from space on July 15, has now sent them to the Dharwad Agricultural University.
The germinated seeds brought from space and the seeds now germinated at the Agricultural University are being compared. These seeds were sent to space under the leadership of Ravikumar Hosamani, professor and scientist of the Department of Biotechnology at the Agricultural University, Dharwad. From now on, research on these seeds is being done at the Agricultural University, which is a matter of pride for Dharwad.
Dr. PL Patil, Vice Chancellor of the Dharwad Agricultural University, said, "The Green gram and fenugreek seeds sent for research in space with Shubhanshu Shukla have been brought back. Seeds were brought to the United States on July 17 and kept there at -80 degrees Celsius. Then Shubhanshu Shukla arrived in India on August 18. After customs clearance, the sprouted Green gram and fenugreek seeds reached our university last Friday."
"We have now kept them at -80 degrees Celsius. Now, experiments are being conducted on them one by one. Research is being done in our university laboratory to find out their quality, the nutrients present in the seeds sprouted in space, and what kind of effect it has on the properties," said Patil.
According to the Vice-Chancellor, its samples have also been sent to the Defense Laboratory and they will also be tested there, and it will take a month to get the results.
"We will know what the difference is between these and the seeds that sprouted on earth," he added.
