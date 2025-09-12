ETV Bharat / technology

Green Gram And Fenugreek Seeds Sent For Research In Space Returned To Dharwad Agricultural University

Dharwad: Green gram and fenugreek (Methi) seeds that were taken to the International Space Station for research have been brought back to the Agricultural University of Dharwad.

Further research will be conducted on them. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who has become the first Indian astronaut to dock at the International Space Station, took these seeds to space in June 2025.

Green gram and fenugreek seeds have been kept at -80 degrees Celsius. Scientists of the Agricultural University of Dharwad will conduct research on them. They have been kept in the storage of the Agricultural University Biotechnology Lab.

On June 25, Green gram and fenugreek seeds were sent to space from the Agricultural University of Dharwad along with astronaut Shubanshu Shukla. Shukla had taken six packs of Green gram and six packs of fenugreek seeds to space. They were preserved after they germinated by injecting water. There too, these two types of seeds were preserved by keeping them at -80 degrees Celsius.

Later, Shukla, who brought these grains back to Earth from space on July 15, has now sent them to the Dharwad Agricultural University.

The germinated seeds brought from space and the seeds now germinated at the Agricultural University are being compared. These seeds were sent to space under the leadership of Ravikumar Hosamani, professor and scientist of the Department of Biotechnology at the Agricultural University, Dharwad. From now on, research on these seeds is being done at the Agricultural University, which is a matter of pride for Dharwad.