Grammarly Adds 8 AI Agents To Help Users Write, Edit, Research, And More

Hyderabad: Grammarly has introduced eight new AI agents to its platform. These AI agents are designed to help students and professionals with specific writing challenges, which include finding sources, checking originality, predicting reader reactions, and more.

The company has positioned these AI agents as part of a broader academic and workplace assistant, meaning the platform can be used in research, editing, and communication needs. The AI agents come integrated with ‘docs’, Grammarly’s new indigenous writing platform built on Coda technology.

As per the company, these AI agents are designed to guide users through different stages of writing, from the initial draft of the document to its final review.

Grammarly AI agents: What’s new?

Grammarly has integrated generative AI into the platform instead of the general chatbot, which can be turned on and off as needed. When it is activated, the AI analyses the document and takes action, while not overpowering the writer. The AI can help the user, for instance, in searching citations or flagging AI-generated content or highlighting plagiarism.

Eight AI agents and their functions

Reader Reactions: It predicts key takeaways, open questions, and potential confusions that a target reader might face, for instance, a professor, manager, or client. This feature provides feedback to make adjustments in writing based on the reader’s perspective.

AI Grader: This AI agent offers substantive feedback that is aligned with the uploaded rubric or course information and estimates a grade before submission.

Citation Finder: It helps to find evidence for or against claims and generates formatted citations.

Expert Review: This AI agent offers subject-specific feedback based on academic or professional standards.

Proofreader: It helps to provide in-line suggestions for clarity and confidence while adapting to the user's writing style.

AI Detector: This agent helps to analyse whether the text is AI or human-generated.

Plagiarism checker: It compares the text against a database and published material to highlight overlaps and ensure citations.

Paraphraser: This AI agent sets the tone, audience, and writing style for the users to create a custom voice.

Additionally, Grammarly has also introduced AI chat in Google Docs to assist users with brainstorming, summarising, and generating suggestions. The company stated that this AI agent will enable students to use AI responsibly while maintaining academic integrity.

According to Grammarly, a study found that two-thirds of employees plan to hire candidates with AI skills in 2025, and only 18 per cent of students feel “very prepared” ot use AI in their career. The company mentioned that AI agents can help professionals in their workplace with writing tasks, while preserving individual voice and credibility.