Govt Takes Steps To Boost PM-WANI Public Wi-Fi Initiative: A Look Into The Details

The Government of India has introduced measures to boost the PM-WANI public Wi-Fi initiative by reducing broadband costs for Public Data Offices (PDOs) and has mandated telecom operators to display caller IDs on all outgoing calls starting January to curb spam and enhance consumer protection.

On January 16 this year, India witnessed significant developments concerning its telecommunications landscape, focusing on two crucial areas- the proliferation of public Wi-Fi under the PM-WANI scheme and the ongoing battle against spam calls. Both initiatives have far-reaching implications for the country's digital ecosystem, affecting everything from broadband affordability to consumer protection in communication.



The PM-WANI Scheme: Challenges and Solutions

The PM-WANI (Prime Minister's Wi-Fi Access Network Interface) scheme was introduced to boost public Wi-Fi access across India. It aims to make affordable and high-speed internet widely available by creating a decentralized network of Public Data Offices (PDOs). However, despite the government's ambitious targets, the scheme's proliferation has been significantly below expectations. A key factor contributing to this slow rollout has been the high cost of backhaul internet connectivity. Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) were charging PDOs expensive rates for leased internet lines, making it financially unviable for many entrepreneurs and small businesses to set up public Wi-Fi hotspots. In many cases, PDOs were forced into commercial agreements with TSPs that involved high costs, undermining the scheme's intended affordability.



In response to these concerns, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has taken proactive steps to lower the cost burden on PDOs. On August 23 last year, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released the Draft Telecommunication Tariff (70th Amendment) Order, 2024, which proposed aligning broadband tariffs for PDOs under the PM-WANI scheme with the retail broadband (Fiber to the Home, or FTTH) tariffs. This would effectively reduce the cost for PDOs to access internet services, encouraging them to expand public Wi-Fi coverage. Further, on September 16 last year, DoT introduced amendments to the PM-WANI framework that allowed PDOs to network up to 100 access points to establish a single Wi-Fi hotspot. This flexibility aimed to make it easier for PDOs to deploy multiple access points under one hotspot, thereby improving the efficiency and affordability of the Wi-Fi infrastructure.



Building on this, TRAI, after reviewing stakeholder feedback, proposed the revised Draft Telecommunication Tariff (71st Amendment) Order. Under this new proposal, the broadband tariff for PDOs under the PM-WANI scheme would be capped at twice the retail broadband tariff for corresponding FTTH services. This move seeks to create a more sustainable and equitable environment for public Wi-Fi access, supporting the government’s broader objectives to expand connectivity, as outlined in the National Digital Communications Policy of 2018 and the Bharat 6G Vision. These policies aim to deploy 50 million public Wi-Fi hotspots by 2030, improving digital access for underserved populations. By reducing the financial burden on PDOs and fostering a more competitive and transparent pricing structure, this policy shift seeks to drive the mass adoption of public Wi-Fi, which is seen as a key pillar in bridging India’s digital divide.



Tackling the growing menace of spam calls



In parallel to its efforts to improve connectivity, the Government of India has taken a major step to protect mobile users from spam calls, a persistent issue that has plagued consumers for years. Unsolicited calls, often from telemarketers or fraudulent operators, have been a source of frustration and, in many cases, financial loss for users. As per reports, over 10 billion spam calls are made annually in India, with many linked to phishing scams and financial frauds. To address this growing concern, the DoT, in coordination with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), has mandated a new rule that requires telecom operators to display caller identities on all outgoing calls, starting from January this year. This regulation applies to both mobile and landline calls and aims to provide greater transparency to users, helping them identify who is calling before they decide to pick up the phone.



The new rule requires telecom companies to activate the caller ID feature by default for all outgoing calls, regardless of whether the number is mobile or landline. This measure will help consumers better assess the legitimacy of incoming calls, reducing the risk of falling prey to fraudulent schemes. Additionally, telecom service providers will be required to offer features that allow users to block or report spam calls, empowering them to take control of their communication experience. The move is a part of a broader initiative to curb unsolicited calls and messages, in line with the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR). These regulations, first introduced in 2010, have been periodically updated to strengthen the safeguards against spam. Key provisions of TCCCPR include allowing customers to block promotional content, mandating the registration of telemarketers, enforcing time restrictions on promotional calls, and imposing penalties for non-compliance.



The role of telecom operators and Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms



While the new caller ID regulation is a significant step in protecting consumers, telecom operators have expressed concerns about their role in combating spam. Operators argue that they are intermediaries in the communication process and not the primary sources of spam, which often originates from businesses and telemarketers. Despite significant investments in anti-spam technology, telecom companies point out that certain entities exploit loopholes to evade detection. Additionally, the rise of Over-The-Top (OTT) communication platforms like WhatsApp has complicated efforts to combat spam. These platforms are increasingly used for spam communications, yet they operate outside the traditional telecom network and regulatory framework. Telecom operators have called for more stringent regulation of OTT platforms, noting that these platforms are increasingly being used by scammers to bypass the safeguards in place for telecom networks.



To address these challenges, TRAI has been working on enhancing its spam regulations. One of the key initiatives is the introduction of message traceability, which ensures that every message can be traced from sender to recipient. This policy, introduced in August 2024, is aimed at improving accountability in the messaging ecosystem and making it harder for fraudulent actors to hide behind anonymous or manipulated numbers. The implementation of message traceability and other anti-spam measures has already yielded positive results. According to data from TRAI, complaints about spam calls have decreased by 20% between August and October 2024, following a crackdown on violators of spam regulations. TRAI has also been actively working with telecom operators to promote cybercrime awareness, encouraging consumers to be more vigilant about potential scams.



Fines and penalties: A deterrent for non-compliance



Despite the regulatory framework in place, several telecom operators, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and BSNL, have faced significant fines for failing to curb spam calls and messages. In the latest round of penalties, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) imposed fines totaling Rs 12 crore, bringing the cumulative penalties for non-compliance with the TCCCPR to Rs 141 crore. These penalties serve as a deterrent for telecom operators, but many have delayed payment, prompting TRAI to instruct the DoT to recover the fines by invoking the companies' bank guarantees. However, no action has been taken so far by the DoT, raising questions about the enforcement of these penalties. The ongoing issue of non-compliance highlights the challenges in achieving widespread adherence to anti-spam regulations. While penalties are effective in holding telecom operators accountable, there is a growing consensus that more comprehensive solutions are needed. Telecom companies have called for a collaborative approach, involving businesses, telecom networks, and OTT platforms, to address the broader issue of spam across all communication channels.



Moving Forward: A holistic approach to spam and connectivity



India’s efforts to tackle spam and improve connectivity reflect a broader vision to create a more secure and inclusive digital ecosystem. The PM-WANI scheme and the new anti-spam regulations are part of the government’s goal to improve digital access for all citizens while safeguarding them from malicious activities. However, achieving these objectives requires the cooperation of all stakeholders, including telecom operators, businesses, tech platforms, and government agencies. As India moves forward with the PM-WANI initiative and the anti-spam measures, the key to success will be ensuring that all components of the telecommunications ecosystem work in tandem to foster a transparent, efficient, and secure digital environment. The proposed revisions to the PM-WANI framework and the new caller ID regulation are important steps in this direction, but continued collaboration, enforcement, and technological innovation will be essential to meeting India’s ambitious digital goals. By focusing on both increasing connectivity and protecting consumers from fraud, India is positioning itself to create a more resilient and equitable digital future. As the rollout of these initiatives progresses, millions of users and businesses alike stand to benefit from improved access to the internet and a safer communication environment.