Govt Issues Notice To Uber For Advance Tip Feature; Rapido, Ola Also Under Watch

Hyderabad: Ride-hailing service Uber has introduced a new feature called ‘Advance Tip’ in India, allowing users to secure a cab more quickly by offering a tip before the ride starts—a potentially useful option during peak rush hours. However, this sparked a widespread backlash on social media as users raised concerns about its fairness and transparency, accusing Uber of forcing them to pay extra money just to get their rides accepted faster.

The uproar drew the attention of the government officials, and the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has sent a formal notice to Uber on the issue. Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, also criticised the move and called it "unethical and exploitative" via an X post. He mentioned that such features fall under unfair trade practices and ordered a full investigation regarding this issue.

The Advance Tip feature of Uber asks users to add a tip of Rs 50, Rs 75, or Rs 100 while booking a ride, for better chances of a driver accepting the trip. The app clearly mentions that the tip amount cannot be changed once added, and the extra amount entirely goes to the driver. However, many users are not happy with this feature, as people have compared this to giving a waiter money before even being served.

Similarly, Rapido and Ola have also been seen pushing their users to pay a tip to drivers so that they can accept rides. An X user shared a post highlighting the same issue with these apps, to which Mr Joshi replied that CCPA is investigating these ride-hailing apps and will give notice if they are found using such practices.

Some users on social media complained that drivers are now refusing to accept rides at the regular fare, and customers are being forced to tip excessive amounts just to get picked up. Another user said that Uber now expects customers to pay extra just to get someone to respond to a ride request. Several users pointed out that a tip should be a way to thank someone after good service, not something paid in advance or an upfront amount to receive a service.

Earlier in January, the CCPA had sent notices to both Uber and Ola over complaints that they were charging different fares depending on whether customers used an Android or an iPhone device. Uber denied the allegations and said that they don't set prices based on a rider's phone model.