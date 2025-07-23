Govt Gives Status Report On Gaganyaan Programme, Antariksh Station, Indian Moon Landing

New Delhi: The Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission has reached a significant milestone with the development and ground testing for the Human-Rated Launch Vehicle (HLVM3) and propulsion systems for the Crew and Service Modules, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, informed during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Singh shared the current status and key milestones achieved in the ISRO-led programme as well as details of planned Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035 and the goal of sending an astronaut to the Moon by 2040.

Gaganyaan programme key milestones

According to the minister, the Human-Rated Launch Vehicle (HLVM3) has undergone complete development and ground testing, ensuring its readiness for future crewed missions. The propulsion systems for both the Crew Module and the Service Module have been developed and successfully tested, and an engineering model of the Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) has been realised.

First crew model for Gaganyaan (Image Credits: ISRO)

Under the Crew Escape System (CES), “five types of motors have been developed and static tested", along with the establishment of infrastructure for "Orbital Module Preparation Facility, Gaganyaan Control Centre, Gaganyaan Control facility, Crew training facility, Second Launch pad modifications".

To validate the Crew Escape System, a Test Vehicle was developed and flown in mission TV-D1, with ongoing preparations for TV-D2 and Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01), Singh said. Furthermore, flight operations and communication capabilities have been boosted with a finalised ground network configuration, establishment of IDRSS-1 feeder stations, and terrestrial linkages.

Recovery operations have also progressed, with recovery assets and a detailed plan finalised, Singh added.

Commenting on the progress of the first uncrewed mission (G1), Singh said it is shaping up well with the realisation of the C32-G stage and CES motors. Key components such as HS200 motors and the forward section of the CES, up to the Crew Module Jettisoning Motor, have been stacked. Crew Module and Service module structure realised and Phase-1 checks for the Crew Module have also been completed.

Bhartiya Antariksha Station and Indian Moon Landing

Answering questions about the long-term objectives of India's human spaceflight initiatives, Jitendra Singh said it aims at fulfilling the aspirations of an established spacefaring nation. He mentioned that achieving the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ would rely on a transformative shift in the national research and technology development landscape, supported by technological and manufacturing capabilities.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh (File Photo: IANS)

He explained that after demonstrating the fundamental capabilities for human space activities through the Gaganyaan Programme, the next logical step would be to begin development activities for a human habitat or a space station in low Earth orbit, enabling longer human space missions.

"In this regard, the long-term vision of Indian Human Space Programme includes Bharatiya Antariksha Station (BAS) by 2035 and Indian Moon Landing by 2040," Singh said.

He added that plans were in place to establish five modules of the BAS by 2035, and approval had already been obtained for the development of the first module

Singh stated that, in line with the Government of India's vision to land an Indian on the Moon by 2040, work had commenced on the mission aspects, as well as the configuration of the launch vehicle and orbital module systems. He further mentioned that the training modules—along with incremental training related to the ongoing Gaganyaan programme and the planned lunar landing—were being developed in accordance with the mission timelines.