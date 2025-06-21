Government Makes ABS And 2 Helmets Mandatory For New Two-Wheelers From Jan 2026: Here's Why

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has announced that all new two-wheelers sold in India will be required to have Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS) as standard safety equipment, starting from January 1, 2026. This move has been initiated to reduce the high number of road accidents involving two-wheelers and enhance road safety.

This new mandate will apply to all two-wheelers, regardless of their engine size or type. Before this, only two-wheelers with a 125cc engine capacity were mandated to have a single-channel ABS. Along with the aforementioned instructions, the government plans to make it mandatory for dealers to provide two BIS-certified helmets at the time of sale.

What does ABS do?

ABS is an essential safety feature for all two-wheelers, including motorcycles and scooters. The feature helps to prevent the wheel from locking up during abrupt or forceful braking. When a rider applies brakes, ABS allows the vehicle to retain control, lowering the chances of skidding or losing stability, especially in emergencies or on a slick surface such as wet roads. This technology reduces stopping distances compared to vehicles without ABS, which can be crucial for preventing accidents.

What does the data say?

According to a report published by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), more than 1.96 crore two-wheelers were sold in India during FY26. Among this, 1.53 crore vehicles with an engine capacity of 125cc or lower represented over 78 per cent of overall sales.

Moreover, data from MoRTH highlights that 44.5 per cent of all accidents in 2022 involved two-wheelers, with a significant number of head injuries being reported due to riders not wearing helmets. Consequently, the government imposed a rule requiring all two-wheelers, regardless of their engine sizes, to be equipped with ABS.

While such a requirement is expected to make two-wheelers safer, the change could also inflate the prices of entry-level 100cc motorcycles by at least Rs 2,000-2,5000 and could go even further depending on the model and segment.