'Nirbhay Ring Gun': Gorakhpur Students Made Unique Defence Gadget Against Rapists And Molesters

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 hours ago

Updated : 12 hours ago

The students of the Institute of Technology and Management (ITM), GIDA Gorakhpur, have made a special 'Nirbhay Ring'. The ring turns into a gun and can fire blank rounds making loud sounds. They claimed that the gadget can prove to be helpful for women and girls in case of emergencies.

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Two girl students of Gorakhpur's Institute of Technology and Management (ITM) have made a unique ring, named 'Nirbhay Ring Gun', that girls can use as an effective defence tool against molesters, rapists and other miscreants.

Ankita Rai and Anshika Tiwari, the BCA students in the ITM invented the special device with the help of the Innovation Cell of the college. They said the device could prove useful in curbing the increasing incidents of molestations and rapes of women by teaching a lesson to the miscreants.

Demonstrating their invention, the students said that the ring has two buttons. One button connects to the mobile via Bluetooth and can be used during an emergency to make calls and send locations to family and friends. Another button, red in colour, can trigger a loud blank firing to draw people's attention towards the incident spot.

The ring gun weighs about 50 to 60 grams and can be charged with any mobile charger, the students said. Speaking over the recent rape and murder of a junior female doctor in Kolkata, Rai said that the entire country was ashamed of the incident.

"Our device will prove to be very effective in preventing such incidents with women and for their self-defence," she said.

ITM Director Dr NK Singh said that such small ideas can solve the problems of the country and society. "Women will be able to defend themselves in trouble with the Nirbhay Ring made by the students. There is a need to do special research on such devices," he said.

Singh said that it took the college students two weeks to make the ring and it cost them Rs 1,500. "We used a 10 mm metal pipe, Bluetooth module, 3.7-volt nano battery, switch and metal ring to make it," he explained.

Meanwhile, the students have been felicitated by the institute's President Neeraj Matanheliya, secretary Shyam Bihari Agarwal, treasurer Nikunj Matanheliya, joint secretary Anuj Agarwal and the teachers over this feat.

