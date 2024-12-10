IPL, K-Dramas, Pookie, and 'Moye Moye': Inside India's Top Google Searches of 2024

Hyderabad: Google has released its annual "Year in Search" report, revealing the top trends of 2024 and what sparked curiosity across India on Google. India's searches this year were diverse, spanning sports excitement from IPL to the Olympics, entertainment queries from Stree 2 to K-dramas, exploring indie music hits, and searching for quirky memes.

We celebrated athletes like Vinesh Phogat and Hardik Pandya and remembered Ratan Tata, Google India said in a blog post. Azerbaijan was a travel favourite, while new themes emerged in relationships (Orange Peel Theory, Throning Dating) and workplace behaviours (Gen Z boss work memes), it added.

This year, quirky lingo and memes like "Pookie," "demure," and "Moye Moye" sparked curiosity and the Palestine conflict led to searches for "All Eyes on Rafah", Google said in a blog post. Lok Sabha elections drove interest in Indian politics, with "How to vote Lok Sabha" being a top search. Concerns about weather and health were evident with searches for "excessive heat" and "AQI near me".

Google India: Year in Search 2024

Overall: India searched for the "Indian Premier League" the most in 2024, followed by the "T20 World Cup". Queries about the "Bharatiya Janata Party", "Election Results 2024", and "Olympics 2024" take up the remaining spots among the top 5 results. Excessive Heat, Ratan Tata, Indian National Congress, Pro Kabaddi League, and Indian Super League rank among the top 10 trends of this year in India.

India's Year in Search 2024: Overall and more (Google India)

Movies and Shows: India's entertainment searches were diverse in 2024, covering a range of genres, languages, and music. "Stree 2" topped movie searches, while "Hanu-man" and "Kalki" captivated with their narratives. Shows like "Heeramandi," "Mirzapur," "Panchayat," and "Kota Factory" gained popularity, alongside international hits like "The Last of Us" and K-dramas "Queen of Tears" and "Marry My Husband."

Sports Events: Enthusiasts turned to Google for updates on a variety of events, from local leagues like IPL, Pro Kabaddi League, and Indian Super League to global events like the Olympics, T20 World Cup, and Copa America. Cricket matches, especially India's games against England and Bangladesh, were the most anticipated. Sports dominated half of the top trending people searches, with athletes like Vinesh Phogat, Hardik Pandya, Shashank Singh, Abhishek Sharma, and Lakshya Sen becoming trending personalities.

Top Songs for Hum To Search: Google's song finder received the most queries to find Indie songs like "Nadaaniyan" and "Husn", with nostalgic tunes like "Ye Tune Kya Kiya" and "Yeh Raaten Yeh Mausam" also resonating with listeners.

India's Year in Search 2024 for movies and more (Google India)

Travel Destinations and Recipes: This year, travel and culinary interests spanned from Bali and Azerbaijan to Manali and Jaipur. Culinary searches included traditional Indian recipes like Mango Pickle and Ugadi Pachadi, as well as global favourites like Pornstar Martini and Flat White, along with regional specialities like Chammanthi and Onam Sadhya.

Memes and more: This year, people enjoyed a variety of memes for humour and expression. Notable ones included "Blue Grinch Knee Surgery," "Hamster Meme," "Very Demure, Very Mindful," and "Gen Z Boss," which highlighted workplace behaviours. The "Orange Peel Theory" meme, focusing on relationships, was the top trending meme, with "Throning Dating" being the most popular dating-related search.