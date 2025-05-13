Google Updates Its Iconic 'G' Logo After 10 Years: Solid Colours Fade Into A Gradient

Hyderabad: Google is updating its iconic 'G' icon, ditching a distinct separation between four solid colour sections to a gradient flow. The new icon is already in use by the Google Search app for iOS, which arrived with an update on Monday, bringing "bug fixes and performance improvements" to the application in version 368.0. According to 9to5Google, the new icon came to Android with Google app 16.18 (beta).

It's been 10 years since Google last updated its iconic 'G' icon. The company updated the lowercase white "g" on a blue background to the circular uppercase "G" design that embraced Google's four signature colours—Blue, Green, Yellow, and Red—clearly separated by straight lines. The newly updated logo removes solid colour sections to blend all four colours where red bleeds into yellow, yellow into green, and green into blue.

The new logo appears more vibrant and colourful with the gradient effect. Additionally, this modernisation feels in line with the colour scheme of new Google products, such as Gemini and AI Mode. Notably, Gemini features a similar gradient style along with colour bleeding borders of the AI Mode in Google Search. The gradient colour mix used in the new Google logo might be a nod to the AI-powered capabilities of the search engine.

Google has yet to officially announce the new logo with or without any plans to adopt the gradient style in other Google products, such as Drive, Lens, Gmail, and more—all of which currently use solid colour sections. Since almost all of these products utilise artificial intelligence, it would make sense for Google to adopt a similar colour scheme for them.

While Google products like Chrome, Gmail, Meet, Maps, and Google One could easily adopt colour bleeding in their logos, some of the other properties might face some issues, such as Photos, News, and the Play Store. Products like Docs, Sheets, and Slides might not feature the new change as they don't feature a multi-colour layout, but instead use a single solid colour for their icons.