ETV Bharat / technology

Google Unveils Android XR, A New OS To Power Samsung's 'Infinity' Headset Next Year

Hyderabad: Google along with Samsung are set to step into the spatial computing space. These tech giants will collaborate to create an MR, VR headset that will compete against Apple's Vision Pro and Meta's Quest series. The device is code-named Project Moohan- developed by Samsung and will run on a new operating system developed by Google-- Android XR.

Android XR: What is it?

The word 'XR' in Andriod XR means extended reality devices, so Android XR is just a new operating system developed to run the same Android apps found on your phone, and tablets on MR, VR headsets, and glasses. "Today’s release is a preview for developers, and by supporting tools like ARCore, Android Studio, Jetpack Compose, Unity, and OpenXR from the beginning, developers can easily start building apps and games for upcoming Android XR devices," Google said in a blog post.

Through Android XR, one can browse through YouTube and Google TV on a big virtual screen, view photos and videos in 3D via Google Photos, and explore new places from the comfort of their home using Google Maps in Immersive view. With the help of multiple virtual screens multitasking on Chrome will become easier, and Circle to Search will fetch information quickly.

Apart from all this, Gemini, Google's AI assistant will help its users plan, research, and guide themselves in their daily tasks.

Project Moohan: What is it?