Google Translate Now Lets You Translate Live Conversation In 70 Languages, Practice Speaking Skills

Users can now use Google Translate to practice their language speaking skills with tailored practice sessions.

Google Translate Now Lets You Translate Live Conversation In 70 Languages, Practice Speaking Skills
The new features are available for both Android and iOS versions of the Translate app (Image Credits: Google)
Published : August 29, 2025 at 1:09 PM IST

Hyderabad: Google has announced the launch of two new Translation features, powered by advanced reasoning and multimodal capabilities of Gemini models, to help with live conversations and language learning. The Translate app not only allows real-time translation of live conversations with enhanced voice recognition but also lets users tailor their language learning experience with tailored practice sessions.

Live conversations translated in real time

The Translate app now allows users to have a back-and-forth conversation in real time with audio and on-screen translations. Utilising artificial intelligence, the feature now supports more than 70 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Arabic, French, and Spanish.

To try the new real-time conversation translation feature, open the Translate app and tap on “Live translate". Now select the languages you want to translate and begin speaking. The app will read the translation aloud and showcase a transcript of the conversation in both languages on the device.

Users can also smoothly switch between the two languages that they require for real-time translation. The app claims to not only identify the language but also conversational pauses, accents, and intonations. This allows you to have a natural conversation with just a single tap, Google said.

The Live Translate feature has started to roll out in India, the US, and Mexico.

Customised language learning capabilities

The new language practice feature in Google Translate aims to help users improve their conversation skills. It lets users customise their language learning experience with tailored listening and speaking practice sessions, which are generated on the fly and intelligently adapt to the user's skill level.

To use the new feature, open the Translate app, tap “practice”, and set your skill level and goals. The Translate app will generate customised scenarios for users to practice their conversation skills in the language of their choice.

In each scenario, users can listen to conversations and tap the words they hear to build comprehension. They can also practice speaking with helpful hints available when they need them.

"Developed with learning experts based on the latest studies in language acquisition, these exercises track your daily progress and help you build the skills you need to communicate in another language with confidence," Google said in a blog post.

The new feature is rolling out this week, starting first for English speakers practising Spanish and French, as well as Spanish, French, and Portuguese speakers practising English.

TAGGED:

