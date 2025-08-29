ETV Bharat / technology

Google Translate Now Lets You Translate Live Conversation In 70 Languages, Practice Speaking Skills

The new features are available for both Android and iOS versions of the Translate app ( Image Credits: Google )

Hyderabad: Google has announced the launch of two new Translation features, powered by advanced reasoning and multimodal capabilities of Gemini models, to help with live conversations and language learning. The Translate app not only allows real-time translation of live conversations with enhanced voice recognition but also lets users tailor their language learning experience with tailored practice sessions.

Live conversations translated in real time

The Translate app now allows users to have a back-and-forth conversation in real time with audio and on-screen translations. Utilising artificial intelligence, the feature now supports more than 70 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Arabic, French, and Spanish.

To try the new real-time conversation translation feature, open the Translate app and tap on “Live translate". Now select the languages you want to translate and begin speaking. The app will read the translation aloud and showcase a transcript of the conversation in both languages on the device.

Users can also smoothly switch between the two languages that they require for real-time translation. The app claims to not only identify the language but also conversational pauses, accents, and intonations. This allows you to have a natural conversation with just a single tap, Google said.