Google Subsidiary Proposes Asia’s Largest AI Data Center In Vizag With Rs 87,250 Cr Investment

Amaravati: In another major boost to the IT sector of Andhra Pradesh, Raiden Infotech India Private Limited, a subsidiary of Google, has proposed to set up a 1,000 MW AI-powered data centre in Visakhapatnam with an investment of Rs 87,250 crore, officials said.

According to official sources, the company has submitted a detailed proposal to the state government, outlining plans to complete the first phase of construction within two and a half years. A high-level committee of officials is currently examining the proposal and holding discussions on the incentives and clearances required for the project.

The sources added that this will be Asia’s largest data centre, with Google already planning another massive facility in Visakhapatnam involving an investment of Rs 52,000 crore. Earlier, the government had cleared Syfy’s proposal to establish a data centre complex in the same city at a cost of Rs 16,000 crore.

Raiden has identified three locations across the erstwhile Visakhapatnam district for its data centre campuses. It has requested land allocations of 120 acres in Adivivaram, 200 acres in Tarluvada, and 160 acres in the Rambilli–Achyutapuram cluster, totalling 480 acres.