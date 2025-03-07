Google Now Lets You Find Garments You Can Imagine, Virtually Try Beauty Products, New Looks

Hyderabad: Google has announced new AI-powered features for Shopping, allowing users to turn their fashion and beauty visions into reality and make more informed buying decisions. It now uses AI to help you bring your fashion vision to life, lets you try out beauty products and new looks, and adds more clothes to test on different body types. Let's take a closer look at these features.

Vision Match: Find the garment you have in mind with AI

Previously an experiment in Labs, Google is finally rolling out Vision Match to all mobile users in the US. It lets users describe any garment they have in mind and then uses AI image generation to show a few ideas based on the description. It then looks on the web to search for similar shoppable products.

Google's Vision Match feature finds garments (ETV Bharat via Google)

To use the feature, first search for any garment and then scroll down to the "Can’t find it? Create it” prompt. Now you can either write your own prompt from scratch or refine the suggestion offered by Google. You can also find Vision Match by navigating to the left-hand panel in the Shopping tab and tapping “Create & shop".

AR Beauty: Try beauty products and new looks

Google is making its AR Beauty features better with the help of Gemini models. The improved feature is rolling out to US shoppers, allowing them to try on and shop beauty looks with multiple makeup products virtually, inspired by celebrities, influencers, and beauty trends. The AR Beauty feature lets you instantly explore full makeup styles, combining lipsticks, mascaras, eyeshadows, and eyeliners from various brands-- all at once. When you search

Google's AR Beauty feature lets you try new looks virtually (ETV Bharat via Google)

To use the feature, search on mobile for certain celebrity makeup looks or terms like “spring makeup". It will open up a new option-- "Try on looks inspired by...", allowing you to try on products inspired by that specific look. For example, searching “soft glam” might offer you a selection of neutral eyelashes, a rosy blush, and a subtle lip gloss, all applied virtually to your face, Google said. You just need to tap “See the looks on you” and click “Try it on” to get started.

In addition to these new features, Google has also added more clothes to try on different body types. These new clothes will be added to the Virtual Try-On tool to help users visualise garments on models that resonate most with them.