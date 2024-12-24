Google Search Could Introduce A New 'AI Mode' To Take On OpenAI's SearchGPT

Hyderabad: Google is reportedly planning to make some changes to its Search with the addition of a new AI Mode. The new feature is expected to let users access a conversational interface for their queries on Google Search. According to The Information, this feature will be different from AI Overviews, which show a brief snippet of AI-generated information on the searched topic. As per the report, the new AI feature will also showcase sources of information and allow users to ask follow-up questions as well.

Google Search: AI Mode

The Information quoted a person working on the product to report that the AI Mode will be similar to the Web version of the Gemini chatbot. The move is being seen as Google's move to bring more audience to its Gemini chatbot.

The Mountain View-based tech giant seems to be struggling to catch up with OpenAI's ChatGPT, which recently also launched an AI-powered search engine (SearchGPT) feature baked into its conversational chatbot that presents information on any topic from the web and presents them with links to sources. Business of Apps shared statistics suggesting that Google's Gemini is estimated to have only 42 million active users whereas OpenAI's ChatGPT has hit the 300 million weekly active users milestone.

In order to fill this gap, Google could be planning to introduce Gemini to all its users via Search. According to the report, the AI Mode will be available as a tab under the text field on the Google Search result page, right next to the "All", "Images" and "Videos" tabs. Clicking on the new tab will take users to a new interface, which will be similar to Gemini's Web client. There users can type their queries and get contextual information regarding their queries with relevant URLs and webpages.