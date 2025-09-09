ETV Bharat / technology

AI Mode In Google Search Now Supports Hindi: Here's What It Can Do

Notably, the AI Mode is multimodal, which means users aren't limited to text queries but can also ask questions using their voice or by uploading an image.

The AI Mode in Google Search uses a custom version of Gemini 2.5, allowing users to ask longer, more complex, or nuanced questions that would have previously required multiple searches, the tech giant says, adding that it is particularly helpful for exploratory questions and for more complicated tasks like finding local recommendations, planning a trip, or understanding complex how-tos.

Hyderabad: Google has announced the rollout of AI Mode in Hindi for users around the world. The tech giant launched the new search experience in India earlier this year, but the tool only supported the English language in the country. It is now expanding AI Mode's ability to answer user queries in Hindi, just like it does for the regular Google Search. Additionally, the entire interface also supports Hindi, making the interaction with the AI tool easier for Hindi-speaking users.

Giving an example, Google says that users can upload a picture of their balcony and ask a question that considers multiple factors at once: "बारिश के इस मौसम में यहां एक छोटा सा गार्डन बनाना चाहता हूं. रात में खिलने वाले कौन से खुशबूदार पौधे लगाऊं ताकि चाय पीते हुए लोकल ट्रेन और शहर का नज़ारा देख सकूं?" (I want to make a small garden here during this rainy season. Which night-blooming fragrant plants should I plant so that I can enjoy the view of the local train and the city while drinking tea?")

"AI Mode can understand the complexity and nuance in your request—the desire for a garden, fragrant, night-blooming flowers, and the specific setting—to provide tailored suggestions for your home gardening project," Google says, adding that users can also ask follow-up questions in Hindi, such as "क्या रात की रानी और मूनफ्लावर की देखभाल आसानी से हो सकती है?" (Can night-blooming jasmine and moonflower be easily taken care of?), to continue their search seamlessly.

Google says that the AI Mode can also provide easily digestible and comprehensive responses to complex questions, such as asking it to compare two countries for a family vacation in a specific month. "You’ll get a helpful table with comparisons, putting all the information you need at a glance to make your decision easier, with links out to explore further," it adds.

Google states that building a truly global Search involves much more than mere translation and demands a nuanced understanding of local information. It explains that, thanks to the advanced multimodal and reasoning capabilities of their custom version of Gemini 2.5 in Search, they made significant progress in language understanding. As a result, their most advanced AI search features are now locally relevant and useful across the new languages they support.

With this expansion, more users can access AI Mode to ask complex questions in their preferred language and explore the web in greater depth, Google says.