Google Rolls Out Search Live Feature, AI Mode Now Supports 7 New Regional Languages In India

With the introduction of new Indian languages, users across the nation can ask their queries and get detailed answers in their preferred language.

The Google AI Mode now supports 35 new languages. (Image Credit: Google)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 9, 2025 at 11:21 AM IST

Hyderabad: Google has rolled out a major update for its AI-powered Google Search in India. The company has introduced support for seven Indian languages in the AI Search Mode: Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. With this rollout, users across India will now be able to ask complex questions and get detailed answers in their preferred language. The AI Search Mode was earlier supported only in English and Hindi.

The tech giant has expanded AI Search Mode to over 40 new countries and added support for 35 new languages. With these additions, the AI feature now reaches over 200 countries and territories.

New language support

In addition to the new Indian languages, the AI feature now supports Arabic, Chinese, Croatian, Czech, Dutch, German, Greek, French, Malay, Russian, Thai, and Vietnamese.

Google Search Live feature

Alongside the expansion of new languages, Google has launched a new feature called Search Live, which is now available in India. Initially, it was available only in the US.

Using this feature, users can point their phone’s camera at an object and get answers to their queries by speaking or typing directly into the app.

For instance, if someone is unsure about what meal to prepare, they can turn on the Google app and point their phone’s camera at the ingredients, and ask Google for suggestions.

How to use Search Live in Google?

To use the Google Search Live feature, users must check whether their Google app is updated to the latest version. If not, then they should update the app on their Android or iOS device.

Once updated, follow the steps below to access the Search Live feature.

Step 1: Open the Google app on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Tap the Live icon located below the search bar.

Step 3: Follow the on-screen instructions to begin if you are a first-time user.

Step 4: Ask questions using your voice. The AI will begin live conversations and provide audible answers.

Step 5: To add a visual context, tap the Video icon during your conversation to share your phone’s camera feed.

Step 6: Tap the Exit icon to end the session.

