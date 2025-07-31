ETV Bharat / technology

Google Rolls Out New Features For AI Mode: PDF Uploads, Canvas Planner, More

The Canvas feature allows users to create study plans, organise tasks and refine their projects. ( Image Credit: Google Blog )

Hyderabad: Alphabet-owned Google has launched a suite of new features for the experimental AI Mode in Search. The updates come with new features, such as PDF uploads, a dynamic Canvas planner, and a deeper integration of Google Lens with Chrome. The Mountain View-based tech giant claims that these features are aimed at helping users to learn, organise, and explore more efficiently.

Google launched the new update during the "back-to-school season", indicating that it has been released keeping students in mind. Interesting, OpenAI's ChatGPT also rolled out study mode for all its logged-in users, which includes free, Plus, Pro, and Team tiers.

Upload PDFs and images to get answers

Users can now upload their PDF or image files directly into the AI Mode on desktop, which will enable users to ask detailed questions about the topic in the uploaded document. It could include lecture slides, research papers, or any other document. The AI Mode will analyse the file and cross-check it with the internet if required to deliver contextual answers along with helpful links.

It currently supports only PDF and image formats. Other file types, including Google Drive documents, will be supported in the coming months.

Smart planning with Canvas

The Canvas feature allows users to create study plans, organise tasks and refine projects over multiple sessions via a dynamic side panel. It gets updated as the user continues interacting with the AI Mode.

With the help of this feature, users will be able to access their Canvas project and pick up from where they left off.