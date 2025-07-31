Google Rolls Out New Features For AI Mode: PDF Uploads, Canvas Planner, More

Hyderabad: Alphabet-owned Google has launched a suite of new features for the experimental AI Mode in Search. The updates come with new features, such as PDF uploads, a dynamic Canvas planner, and a deeper integration of Google Lens with Chrome. The Mountain View-based tech giant claims that these features are aimed at helping users to learn, organise, and explore more efficiently.
Google launched the new update during the "back-to-school season", indicating that it has been released keeping students in mind. Interesting, OpenAI's ChatGPT also rolled out study mode for all its logged-in users, which includes free, Plus, Pro, and Team tiers.
Upload PDFs and images to get answers
Users can now upload their PDF or image files directly into the AI Mode on desktop, which will enable users to ask detailed questions about the topic in the uploaded document. It could include lecture slides, research papers, or any other document. The AI Mode will analyse the file and cross-check it with the internet if required to deliver contextual answers along with helpful links.
New ways to learn and explore with AI Mode in Search 🧠— Google (@Google) July 29, 2025
- Upload photos and soon, PDFs, to ask questions that deepen your understanding
- Create plans and stay organized on projects with Canvas in AI Mode, which will soon be available for U.S. users enrolled in the AI Mode Labs… pic.twitter.com/znt0aQwQgz
It currently supports only PDF and image formats. Other file types, including Google Drive documents, will be supported in the coming months.
Smart planning with Canvas
The Canvas feature allows users to create study plans, organise tasks and refine projects over multiple sessions via a dynamic side panel. It gets updated as the user continues interacting with the AI Mode.
With the help of this feature, users will be able to access their Canvas project and pick up from where they left off.
Users in the US, who have enrolled in the AI Mode Labs experiment, will be able to access this feature on their desktop browsers.
Real-time help with Search Live
Google has also launched Search Live, a real-time video input feature that is powered by Project Astra. The feature is fully integrated with Google Lens. Here are the steps to access Search Live:
Step 1: Open Google Lens in the Google app.
Step 2: Tap the Live icon.
Step 3: Point the camera towards the object the user wants to ask a question about. Then ask queries.
Users can have a free-flowing back-and-forth conversation with Search in AI Mode. This feature will roll out this week in the US for those users who have enrolled in the AI Mode Labs experiment.
Integration of Google Lens in the Chrome Desktop browser
Using Google Lens in Chrome and AI Mode, users can ask and learn what's on their desktop screen. Whether it's a website, a PDF, or anything else on their browser.
A button for "Ask Google about this page" will soon be available on the address bar of Chrome to let users instantly get more information about the subject on their screens.