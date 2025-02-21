Google Rolls Out Circle To Search-Like Feature For iPhone: How To Use

Hyderabad: Google is rolling out Circle to Search feature for Apple iPhones. Since the feature has limited capabilities, it is named differently as Search Screen with Google Lens. It allows users to quickly search for anything on the screen using a simple gesture. Using this feature a user will not need to capture a screenshot or open a new tab to utilise the capabilities of Google Lens.
This update is rolling out this week and will be available globally on both Chrome and the Google app for iOS.
Search Screen With Google Lens
The new feature, Search Screen with Google Lens, enables users to search for anything on the screen by just drawing, highlighting, or tapping on it. With this feature, a user need not capture a screenshot or open a new tab to search. This feature can be used in shopping, for instance, if you see a handbag online you just have to circle around the bag, and Google will find the website from where you can buy it.
Apart from this, the new feature can also be used to identify locations, animals, and plants to process any request using Google Search. Notably, the new Search screen with Google Lens feature has limited capabilities, compared to Circle to Search on Android, as the new iOS feature only works when using Chrome or Google app. Meanwhile, the Circle to Search for Android works everywhere on the smartphone.
Now it’s even easier to search what you see with Lens on iOS, in Chrome or the Google app. Learn more ↓ https://t.co/daM94oWg0c— Google (@Google) February 19, 2025
The Search Screen with Google Lens functionality is currently rolling out to English language users and where AI Overviews are available. In the coming months, iPhone users will also see a new Lens icon in the address bar of the Chrome app for iOS. Notably, this feature was added to the desktop version of Chrome last year.
Search Screen With Google Lens: How to Use it?
iOS users can use the new Search Screen With Google Lens functionality using the below-mentioned steps:
Step 1: Open the Google app or Google Chrome.
Step 2: Tap on the three-dot menu from the top-right corner.
Step 3: Click on Search Screen with Google Lens.