Google Rolls Out Circle To Search-Like Feature For iPhone: How To Use

Hyderabad: Google is rolling out Circle to Search feature for Apple iPhones. Since the feature has limited capabilities, it is named differently as Search Screen with Google Lens. It allows users to quickly search for anything on the screen using a simple gesture. Using this feature a user will not need to capture a screenshot or open a new tab to utilise the capabilities of Google Lens.

This update is rolling out this week and will be available globally on both Chrome and the Google app for iOS.

Search Screen With Google Lens

The new feature, Search Screen with Google Lens, enables users to search for anything on the screen by just drawing, highlighting, or tapping on it. With this feature, a user need not capture a screenshot or open a new tab to search. This feature can be used in shopping, for instance, if you see a handbag online you just have to circle around the bag, and Google will find the website from where you can buy it.

Apart from this, the new feature can also be used to identify locations, animals, and plants to process any request using Google Search. Notably, the new Search screen with Google Lens feature has limited capabilities, compared to Circle to Search on Android, as the new iOS feature only works when using Chrome or Google app. Meanwhile, the Circle to Search for Android works everywhere on the smartphone.