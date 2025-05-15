Android 16 Will Feature 'Biggest Redesign In Years': Google Reveals First Look And Upcoming Changes

Hyderabad: Google gave us first look at the Android 16 operating system at The Android Show: I/O Edition. Powered by Material 3 Expressive, Google calls the new look its "biggest redesign in years". It claims to deliver smooth interactions, surfaces glanceable and helpful information, and offers users new ways to show their style and personality.

Material 3 Expressive builds on Material You from four years ago, bringing more customisation options. In addition to Android 16, the Material 3 Expressive is also making its way to Watch OS 6. These updates will first arrive on Pixel devices later this year. Here is everything we know about the upcoming OS experience from Google.

Android 16: Material 3 Expressive

Personalisation: Android 16 with Material 3 Expressive will get more personalisation options, offering users more control over their phone's look and feel—enabling a design that truly reflects their style.

Fluidity: The new interface is said to be more fluid and responsive, with natural, springy animations bringing subtle changes to daily tasks. For instance, dismissing a notification prompts surrounding items to subtly respond to the swipe and snapping a notification off the stack warrants a satisfying haptic rumble. The system includes smooth interactions when closing apps, adjusting volume, or pulling down the notification shade.

Dynamic Colour Themes: Android 16 with Material 3 Expressive adds new enhancements that extend across the system and into Google apps like Google Photos and Gmail, creating a consistent and expressive visual experience. It introduces updated dynamic colour themes, responsive components, and emphasised typography.

Improved Functionality: Android 16 is also getting an improved functionality that blends with aesthetics. It lets users customise Quick Settings to prioritise a user's favourite actions like Flashlight or Do Not Disturb and declutters notifications so the important ones stand out.

Live Updates: Material 3 Expressive also gets a new feature, called Live Updates, that keeps real-time progress front and centre. It would let users track a delivery from restaurant, check the status of a ride or navigation app, and more.

Watch OS 6: Material 3 Expressive

The new Material 3 Expressive design for Wear OS is tailored for round displays, featuring fluid, curved animations and depth-enhancing scroll effects that make information easier to access. Google says that the new design makes everyday interactions feel more dynamic, with motion and responsive feedback optimised for smaller screens. It features:

Dynamic colour themes to match the system theme to the chosen watch face

Shape-morphing transitions and glanceable buttons adapt to the circular form for improved usability and space efficiency

Enhanced tiles for quicker access to key actions like texting or workouts.

The Wear OS 6 also claims to bring up to 10 per cent better battery life and continued performance improvements.