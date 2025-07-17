ETV Bharat / technology

Google Is Replacing News Headlines In Discover Feed With AI-Generated Snippets

Google has reportedly rolled out a new AI-powered feature on Google Discover on the search app. Currently, it has been rolled out for U.S only.

Google Reportedly Rolls Out AI Summaries In Google Discover Feed
Representational image (Image Credit: Google Developers)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 17, 2025 at 5:40 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: Google is reportedly introducing a new AI-powered feature to Google Discover, where it is replacing news listings with AI-generated snippets. Currently, the Discover feed includes headlines from news media publications along with the featured image of the article. However, users in the US are now witnessing AI summaries of these news articles, generated from several news sources. Just like chatbot answers, the sources of an article are provided as icons in the left corner of a particular news article.

The new AI-powered feature has reportedly started rolling out to the Google app on both iOS and Android devices in the US. This new feature will allow users to get a good glance at the latest news, but will put news publishers into major traffic trouble.

AI summaries in Google Discover

Tech news publication TechCrunch has reported that a Google Spokesperson has confirmed the rollout of the feature in the US. It is expected that the rollout will soon expand to cover a wider set of audiences in the country.

The report also mentions that AI summaries will be focused on lifestyle news, such as sports and entertainment. This makes it easy for users to decide which web news portal they should visit.

Additionally, Google will display a few news articles in bullet points, which will not be flagged as AI-generated. However, the tech giant might be testing new ways to view information on the Google Discover feed, making it easier for users to get the gist of the information.

Currently, the AI-generated summaries in the Google Discover feature are available only in the US. It is expected that the tech giant will plan a global rollout (including India) for the feature.

Also Read: Pixel 10 Launch Upcoming? Google Sets August 20 Date For 'Made by Google' Event

Hyderabad: Google is reportedly introducing a new AI-powered feature to Google Discover, where it is replacing news listings with AI-generated snippets. Currently, the Discover feed includes headlines from news media publications along with the featured image of the article. However, users in the US are now witnessing AI summaries of these news articles, generated from several news sources. Just like chatbot answers, the sources of an article are provided as icons in the left corner of a particular news article.

The new AI-powered feature has reportedly started rolling out to the Google app on both iOS and Android devices in the US. This new feature will allow users to get a good glance at the latest news, but will put news publishers into major traffic trouble.

AI summaries in Google Discover

Tech news publication TechCrunch has reported that a Google Spokesperson has confirmed the rollout of the feature in the US. It is expected that the rollout will soon expand to cover a wider set of audiences in the country.

The report also mentions that AI summaries will be focused on lifestyle news, such as sports and entertainment. This makes it easy for users to decide which web news portal they should visit.

Additionally, Google will display a few news articles in bullet points, which will not be flagged as AI-generated. However, the tech giant might be testing new ways to view information on the Google Discover feed, making it easier for users to get the gist of the information.

Currently, the AI-generated summaries in the Google Discover feature are available only in the US. It is expected that the tech giant will plan a global rollout (including India) for the feature.

Also Read: Pixel 10 Launch Upcoming? Google Sets August 20 Date For 'Made by Google' Event

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AI SUMMARIES IN GOOGLE DISCOVERNEW GOOGLE AI FEATUREAIGOOGLEAI SUMMARIES IN GOOGLE DISCOVER

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

The Great Dying Event Of The Permian Epoch: A Message For The Present From The Distant Geologic Past

Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.