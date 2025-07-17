Google Is Replacing News Headlines In Discover Feed With AI-Generated Snippets

Hyderabad: Google is reportedly introducing a new AI-powered feature to Google Discover, where it is replacing news listings with AI-generated snippets. Currently, the Discover feed includes headlines from news media publications along with the featured image of the article. However, users in the US are now witnessing AI summaries of these news articles, generated from several news sources. Just like chatbot answers, the sources of an article are provided as icons in the left corner of a particular news article.

The new AI-powered feature has reportedly started rolling out to the Google app on both iOS and Android devices in the US. This new feature will allow users to get a good glance at the latest news, but will put news publishers into major traffic trouble.

AI summaries in Google Discover

Tech news publication TechCrunch has reported that a Google Spokesperson has confirmed the rollout of the feature in the US. It is expected that the rollout will soon expand to cover a wider set of audiences in the country.

The report also mentions that AI summaries will be focused on lifestyle news, such as sports and entertainment. This makes it easy for users to decide which web news portal they should visit.

Additionally, Google will display a few news articles in bullet points, which will not be flagged as AI-generated. However, the tech giant might be testing new ways to view information on the Google Discover feed, making it easier for users to get the gist of the information.

Currently, the AI-generated summaries in the Google Discover feature are available only in the US. It is expected that the tech giant will plan a global rollout (including India) for the feature.