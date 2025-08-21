Google Pixel Watch 4, Buds 2a, Buds 2 Pro, Pixelsnap Accessories Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Alphabet-owned Google finally launched the Google Pixel 10 series in the Made by Google 2025 event. Alongside this new smartphone series, the company also introduced the Google Pixel Watch 4, Pixel Buds 2a, and the brand-new Pixelsnap accessories. The Google Pixel Watch 4 comes in two different display sizes, and retains the design of its predecessor Pixel Watch 3, and comes with health tracking features and Gemini integration for quick voice assistance. Google claims that the Pixel Watch 4 has a battery life of up to 40 hours.

The Pixel Buds 2a also borrows its design from its predecessor Pixel Buds Pro 2, and features ANC with Silent Seal 1.5 and up to 27 hours of battery life. It is a budget-friendly earbuds that adds a competitive edge to Google's audio lineup. Meanwhile, the Pixelsnap is Google’s version of Apple MagSafe that allows magnetic accessories to engage with the newly launched Pixel 10 series.

Pixelsnap Charger and Pixelsnap Charger with Stand (Image Credit: Made by Google)

Pixel Watch 4, Buds 2a, Pixelsnap: Price

The Google Pixel Watch 4 is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 41mm model and Rs 43,900 for the 45mm variant. In India, only the Wi-Fi variants will be available. The 41mm model will be available in four striking and playful colours, including Iris, Lemongrass, Porcelain, and Obsidian. The 45mm variant features classic shades, such as Moonstone, Porcelain, and Obsidian.

The Google Pixel Buds 2a is priced at Rs 12,999, making them one of the most affordable earbuds from Google in India. It comes in Iris and Hazel colourways. The Google Pixel Buds 2 Pro will be introduced in a new colourway, the Moonstone. It also comes in Hazel, Peony, Porcelain, and Wintergreen colour options, priced at Rs 22,900.

Pixelsnap Ring Stand and Pixel Flex Dual Port 67W USB-C fast charger (Image Credit: Made by Google)

Along with the colour option, the earbuds will also receive software, which will be updated using Adaptive Audio support, enhancing the overall audio experience. The Moonstone colour variant will be up for sale from August 28, 2025. The Pixelsnap accessories include Pixelsnap Charger, Pixelsnap Charger with stand, Ring stand, Cases, and Pixel Flex Dual port 67W USB-C fast charger.

The Pixelsnap charger is priced at Rs 4,500, the Pixelsnap charger with stand costs Rs 6,939, and the Ringstand is priced at Rs 2,979. Meanwhile, the Pixelsnap Cases for Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro or Pixel 10 Pro XL are priced at Rs 4,900, and the Cases for Pixel 10 Pro Fold costs Rs 6,939.

Pixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a: Specifications, features

The Google Pixel Watch 4 features the same curved display as its predecessor Pixel Watch 3, with 16 per cent thinner bezels and higher peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. It comes with an Actua 360 always-on display (AOD) and is powered by the new Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chipset, replacing the older Gen 1 chipset.

The Pixel Watch 4 runs on Material 3 Expressive UI that supports smart replies and quick Gemini access, which gets activated by raising the wrist. It comes integrated with more than 40 exercise modes with real-time stats, custom plans, and guidance. The smartwatch has also introduced health features such as Loss of Pulse detection and Fall detection.

The Google Buds 2 Pro will feature a new Moonstone colour. (Image Credit: Made by Google)

Furthermore, the Pixel Watch 4 also include ECG, SpO2, HRV, and breathing rate monitoring, making it a comprehensive personal health assistant. It supports dual-frequency GPS, Wi-Fi, and LTE connectivity. The battery life of the smartwatch varies depending on the size of the device. The 41mm variant has a battery life of up to 30 hours, and the 45mm model has a battery life of up to 45 hours.

The Google Pixel Buds 2a features 11mm dynamic drivers, Tensor A1 chipset, ANC with Transparency mode, Silent Seal 1.5, Bluetooth 5.4, dual microphones with wind-blocking mesh for clearer calls, and IR proximity sensors for in-ear detection.

It also sports capacitive touch controls, a magnetic charging case with a hall sensor, and a USB Type-C port. The battery life of the Buds 2a lasts up to 27 hours with the case and ANC turned off, and up to 20 hours with ANC turned on. On a single charge, the Pixel Buds 2a can last up to 7 hours with ANC and 10 hours without ANC. In terms of durability, the earbuds have an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, while the case comes with an IPX4 rating. It weighs 4.7 grams per earbud and 47.6 grams with the case.

Pixelsnap Accesories

Ring Stand: It is the simplest accessory amongst the Pixelsnap accessories that attaches to the phone like a puck, and serves as a stand when the ring is pulled out.

Pixelsnap Charger and Pixelsnap Charger with Stand: It is a wireless charger that charges Qi2-certified devices, including the newly launched Pixel 10 series devices. The addition of the stand makes it ideal to be placed aesthetically near a nightstand or desk. The Pixelsnap Charger helps to charge the Qi2-certified devices on the go, while the Pixelsnap Charger with Stand helps to charge the devices at the comfort of one’s home or office.

Pixelsnap Cases: They are compatible with all Pixel 10 series devices and also enable wireless charging. The cases for the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro come in Moonstone, Jade, Obsidian, Porcelain, Indigo, Frost, and Lemongrass shades. The Pixel 10 Pro XL cases come in Moonstone, Jade, Obsidian, and Porcelain colours. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold cases are available in Moonstone, Jade, and Obsidian.

Pixel Flex Dual Port 67W USB-C fast charger: Google claims that it is the fastest dual-port charger for Pixel phones. With the help of its unique and proprietary algorithm, the charger smartly identifies and prioritises Pixel smartphones, while charging the second device simultaneously.

The Pixel Flex Dual Port 67W USB-C fast charger can be pre-ordered along with Pixel 10 devices and will be available in stores starting August 28, 2025.