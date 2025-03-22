Google Pixel 9a vs Apple iPhone 16e: Comparing Specifications And Prices

Hyderabad: Mountain View-based tech giant, Google recently launched the Google Pixel 9a, an affordable model of the Pixel 9 series. The newly launched device directly competes with the iPhone 16e, a new Apple device that replaces the SE and is also the most affordable model of the iPhone 16 series. Both devices share several features with their flagship counterparts. So, if you are planning to purchase a handset and are confused about whether to pick the Google Pixel 9a or the Apple iPhone 16e, here is a quick comparison between the two devices to help you make the decision.

Google Pixel 9a vs Apple iPhone 16e

Prices: The Google Pixel 9a is priced at Rs 49,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 16e starts from Rs 59,900 for the 128GB storage configuration.

Design: Both handsets have distinctive designs, which are different from even their flagship counterparts-- Google Pixel 9 Pro and Apple iPhone 16 Pro. However, both handsets showcase a minimalist look and feel. Notably, the Pixel 9a has an almost non-existent camera bump while the iPhone 16e features a miniscule camera bump located at the top-left corner. The Pixel 9a is available in three colourways-- Iris, Porcelain, and Obsidian, whereas the iPhone 16e is available in Black and White colours.

Display: The iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch OLED (2532 x 1170 pixels) resolution screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, Ceramic shield coating, and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The Pixel 9a has a slightly larger 6.3-inch pOLED (1080 x 2424 pixels) resolution display, which supports a 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Glass 3 protection, and a peak brightness of 2,700 nits.

Google Pixel 9a (Image Credit: Google)

Chipset: The Pixel 9a is powered by a 4nm Google Tensor G4 chipset which is paired with a sole 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. The iPhone 16e is equipped with an A18 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Camera: The Pixel 9a comes with a dual rear camera setup which includes a 48MP primary camera with OIS and CLAF support and a 13MP ultrawide camera. It features a 13MP front camera. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16e boasts a single 48MP main camera with OIS support at the back and a 12MP camera at the front.

Battery: The Pixel 9a packs a 5,100mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging and 7.5W wireless charging support. While Apple has not officially revealed the battery capacity of the iPhone 16e, it is said to be equipped with a 4,005mAh battery with 20W wired charging support.

Apple iPhone 16e (Image Credit: Apple)

IP Rating and OS: Both handsets feature an IP68 rating for dust and water protection. The Pixel 9a runs on Android 15, while the iPhone 16e runs on iOS 18.

Which Phone to Buy?

If you are looking for an Android phone that captures good photos, go with the Google Pixel 9a. However, if you are already in the iOS ecosystem or want to experience it without making a hole in your pocket, then go with the Apple iPhone 16e.