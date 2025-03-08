Google Pixel 9a Render Leak Reveals Tiny Camera Bump, New Purple Colour, And Complete Design

Hyderabad: Google is expected to change things up a bit this year with an early announcement of Pixel 9a. The mid-range smartphone usually arrives at the Google I/O (scheduled for May 20-21, 2025), but this time it could launch as early as March 19 and go on sale by March 26.

Just two weeks ahead of the purported launch, notable tipster Evan Blass has shared new renders of the Google Pixel 9a, showcasing the upcoming device in a new purple colour-- expected to be called Iris. The leaked renders actually seem like images from marketing materials, which also showcase people using the device as well as several features, including Gemini, Theft Protection, and more.

Google Pixel 9a: Design

The leaked renders or marketing material primarily highlight the purple or Iris colour model of the Pixel 9a, alongside other colour models that appear to be shades of red, cream, and black and are expected to be called Porcelain, Peony, and Obsidian. Design-wise, the upcoming mid-range Google smartphone appears a lot different than the currently available a-series device.

Google Pixel 9a marketing material showcase new purple colour (Evan Blass via 9to5Google)

As opposed to a prominent camera visor at the back, the Pixel 9a features an almost non-existent camera bump. The camera placement has also shifted towards a side in the form of a horizontal pill carrying two sensors, right next to an LED flash. The tiny camera bump could mean that the overall thickness of the Pixel 9a is more than the current model. This in turn could mean that the device will feature a bigger battery. The sides of the Google smartphone look like an iPhone but with more rounded curves at the edges.

Google Pixel 9a: Specifications and Features

The Google Pixel 9a is expected to feature a 6.3-inch OLED screen with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. The device could draw power from a 4nm Tensor G4 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone is expected to feature a 48MP primary camera with OIS and a 13MP ultrawide rear camera at the back in addition to a 13MP selfie camera at the front.

The marketing material also showcase several features (Evan Blass via 9to5Google)

The Pixel 9a could sport at least 5,000mAh or bigger battery with support for PD3.0 wired charging. The recently spotted FCC filing revealed that the Pixel 9a will come with satellite connectivity, just like the more premium Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro smartphones. The device is also expected to feature several AI features, including Circle to Search.