Google Pixel 9a Official Case Leak Reveals Design And Colour Options: Everything To Know

Hyderabad: Google Pixel 9a back covers have leaked online, showcasing the camera alignment of the device. The leaked images sit in line with the previous design leaks of the smartphone. The leaked back covers arrive in four colour options, similar to Pixel 9a colours leaked previously.

The phone is expected to arrive by March, which is two months earlier than its usual launch time. The Google Pixel 9a will succeed the existing mid-range smartphone Pixel 8a.

Google Pixel 9a: Expected Case Colour Options

Android Authority shared images of the silicone cases for the upcoming Pixel 9a model. These cases reportedly feature a microfiber lining on the inside and will arrive in four colourways-- Iris (Purple), Obsidian (Black), Peony (Pink), and Porcelain (White). This seems true as previous reports suggest these same colour models for the upcoming Pixel 9a.

Google Pixel 9a: Leaked cases (Image Credits: Android Authority)

Leaks and rumours received over the last months suggest that the design of the purported Pixel 9a might resemble the standard variant, Google Pixel 9, launched last year. However, the new report suggests that the Pixel 9a might feature a flat dual rear camera setup instead of a raised one found in the more expensive Pixel models.

Google Pixel 9a Specifications (Expected)

As per recently surfaced reports, the Google Pixel 9a is expected to feature a 6.3-inch Actua display that could be protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 3. The upcoming phone is expected to draw power from a Tensor G4 chip and 8GB of RAM which would support on-device AI functionalities.

The Pixel 9a could feature a 48MP primary rear camera along with a 13MP ultrawide sensor. Moreover, the upcoming handset might pack in a 5,100mAh battery which could support 22W wired and 7.5W wireless charging.

Also Read: