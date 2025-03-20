Google Pixel 9a With 48MP Camera, Tensor G4 Chip Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Google has launched an affordable model in the Pixel 9 series in India. The Google Pixel 9a smartphone shares many features with the flagship device and sits under the premium mid-range category. The newly launched device comes with a 6.3-inch display with HDR support. It features the new Google Tensor G4 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device boasts a dual camera setup with a 48MP main rear camera and a 13MP front camera. It packs in a 5,100mAh battery with 45W charging support. Moreover, the Google Pixel 9a runs on Android 15 and supports seven years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates.

Google Pixel 9a: Price, Availability

In India, the Google Pixel 9a is priced at Rs 49,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available at the Google Store and via the brand's retail partners which will begin from April 2025. Notably, the smartphone is available in three colourways-- Iris, Porcelain, and Obsidian.

Google Pixel 9a: Specifications

The Google Pixel 9a features a 6.3-inch Actua display with 2424 x 1080 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and a peak brightness of 2,700 nits. The device is powered by the new Google Tensor G4 chipset, paired with Titan M2 security coprocessor GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

It sports a dual camera setup which includes a 48MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture and OIS and CLAF support and a 13MP ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture. It boasts a 13MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and 96.1-degree wide field of view. The Pixel 9a houses a 5,100mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging. The device features Macro Focus which is provided for the first time in a Pixel A series smartphone.

Moreover, the phone comes with an IP68 rating for dust and splash regression. It runs Android 15 and includes several AI features, such as Google Gemini, Add Me, Night Sight, Reimagine, Magic Eraser, Best Take, Photo Unblur, and Portrait Light.