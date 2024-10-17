ETV Bharat / technology

Google Pixel 9 Pro Is Now Available For Pre-Orders In India: Price, Offers, Specifications

Google Pixel 9 Pro has finally arrived in India and can be pre-booked via Flipkart. The device was launched in the country back in August 2024 alongside the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. While Google confirmed the price, specifications, and colour options for the Pixel 9 Pro, the smartphone had yet to go on sale in the country.

The Pixel 9 Pro is priced at Rs 1,09,999 for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model. However, you can buy it for an effective price of Rs 99,999 with the help of an instant cashback offer worth Rs 10,000 via ICICI Bank Credit Card or EMI via Credit/Debit Card.

Those who pre-order the smartphone via Flipkart will also get Pixel Buds Pro at a discounted price of Rs 7,999.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Specifications, Features