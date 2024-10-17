ETV Bharat / technology

Google Pixel 9 Pro Is Now Available For Pre-Orders In India: Price, Offers, Specifications

Launched in August 2024, the Pixel 9 Pro from Google is finally available for pre-orders in India.

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Pixel 9 Pro Pre-Orders live in India
In picture: Google Pixel 9 Pro (left) and Pixel 9 (right) (Google India)

Google Pixel 9 Pro has finally arrived in India and can be pre-booked via Flipkart. The device was launched in the country back in August 2024 alongside the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. While Google confirmed the price, specifications, and colour options for the Pixel 9 Pro, the smartphone had yet to go on sale in the country.

The Pixel 9 Pro is priced at Rs 1,09,999 for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model. However, you can buy it for an effective price of Rs 99,999 with the help of an instant cashback offer worth Rs 10,000 via ICICI Bank Credit Card or EMI via Credit/Debit Card.

Those who pre-order the smartphone via Flipkart will also get Pixel Buds Pro at a discounted price of Rs 7,999.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Specifications, Features

The Google Pixel 9 Pro features a 6.3-inch SuperActua LTPO OLED display with support for 1.5K pixel resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone draws power from a Tensor G4 chipset, paired with a Titan M2 security chip, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage.

The device sports a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide shooter, and a 48MP periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. The Pixel 9 Pro features a 42MP selfie camera on the front.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,700 mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging in addition to Qi wireless charging. It is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance. The device supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC for wireless connectivity options.

TAGGED:

