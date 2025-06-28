Google Pixel 7 Series Gets Banned In Japan: Here's Why

Hyderabad: Google can no longer sell the Pixel 7 Series in Japan, as the Tokyo District Court orders a ban on the sale, import, advertisement, and even public exhibition of the handsets. According to MLex, the court has ruled in favour of South Korean mobile manufacturer Pantech, as Google was found guilty of infringing a patent related to LTE connectivity.

The South Korea-based company has a patent that covers a crucial method for mapping control signals, a process that determines how a cell tower sends acknowledgement messages to mobile phones, which ensures that the data is correctly received in LTE networks. Pantech alleged that the Pixel 7 utilised this patented technology without a license, and kept delaying negotiations, demonstrating a behaviour consistent with hold-out tactics.

The Tokyo District Court recognised Pantech’s patent as a Standard Essential Patent (SEP) and noted that patent holders typically cannot seek injunctions if the accused party shows a willingness to license under FRAND (Fair, Reasonable, and Non-Discriminatory) terms. However, the court found that Google demonstrated no such willingness.

Despite court-led settlement efforts, Google declined to offer a licensing proposal or share basic sales data, calling the royalty calculation too complex. This refusal led the court to conclude that the case constituted "special circumstances" as Google had no intention of reaching a FRAND agreement, justifying Pantech’s request for an injunction.

As a result, all Pixel 7 Series smartphones in Japan must now be withdrawn from the shelves. As per the report, the injunction is provisionally enforceable if Pantech posts a 10 million yen ($68,000) bond. The court also set a 30-day period for appeal and assigned litigation costs to Google.

Japan is a major market for Google as Pixel devices perform well in the market. Following Pantech's win in the case, it could file another lawsuit against Google, targeting the more recent Pixel 8 Series and Pixel 9 Series. Unless the two companies reach a compromise, they might have to go through it all once again.