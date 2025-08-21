Google Pixel 10 vs Pixel 10 Pro: A Detailed Comparison Between Two Flagship Phones

Hyderabad: Google has finally launched the Google Pixel 10 series at the Made by Google 2025 event. Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Pixel brand, the tech giant announced the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Along with these, Google also launched the Pixel Watch 4 and the Pixel Buds 2a. The event was held in New York, US, and hosted by The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.
This year, Google decided not to save the best stuff for the Pro models; instead offered the standard Pixel 10 some serious upgrades, which also include a telephoto camera for the first time.
This move alone leaves room for the comparison between the newly launched Pixel 10 and the Pixel 10 Pro, making it a bit more interesting. To start with, both phones feature the next-generation Tensor G5 chipset, OLED displays with 3,000 nits of brightness, and a built-in Qi2 magnetic charging for the brand new Pixelsnap accessory support. But the Pro model packs more RAM, better cameras, and an overall premium touch to power users.
If you are planning to buy a new smartphone and are confused between the latest Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro, then this quick comparison will help you choose rightly.
Pixel 10 vs Pixel 10 Pro: Price, Design, Size
The Pixel 10 is priced at Rs 79,999 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The Pixel 10 Pro costs Rs 1,09,999 for the sole 16GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration, whereas the XL variant costs Rs 1,24,999 for the sole 16GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.
At first glance, both handsets look similar, and keep Google’s signature horizontal camera bar and rounded corners. Both phones are a little thicker and heavier than their predecessors, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, making more room for larger batteries and a new Qi2 magnetic wireless charging system. The Pixel 10 weighs 204 grams, while the Pixel 10 Pro scales 204 grams.
Escape the ordinary with #Pixel10✨— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) August 20, 2025
🪄Get the info you need, right when you need it with Magic Cue*
🗣️Share your camera in @GeminiApp Live to chat about what you see*
📷Let Camera Coach set you up with the perfect pose*
*See video for more info & learn more:… pic.twitter.com/cAPyoVmERL
Both handsets come in different colours. The Pixel 10 comes in brighter and playful shades, which include Indigo, First, Lemongrass, and Obsidian. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro boasts classic, subdued colour options, including Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, and Obsidian.
|Pixel 10
|Pixel 10 Pro
|Price
|$799/ Rs 79,999
|$999/ Rs 1,09,999
|Thickness
|8.6mm
|8.6mm
|Dimensions
|152.8 x 72mm
|152.8 x 72mm
|Weight
|204 grams
|207 grams
Pixel 10 vs Pixel 10 Pro: Display
In terms of display, the Pixel 10 features a 6.3-inch Actua OLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The Pixel 10 Pro sports a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 3,300 nits.
The difference between the two devices is that the Pixel 10 comes with a 60Hz refresh rate, and the Pro version comes with a 1Hz refresh rate, conserving more battery life compared to the standard model.
Both phones have slim bezels, but the Pro has thinner bezels when compared. They also feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that is more reliable compared to the older optical fingerprint sensor. Face unlock is also provided as an option.
Meet the new status pro. #Pixel10 Pro features unprecedented AI with @GeminiApp, unbelievable camera quality, impeccable design, and the next-gen Google Tensor G5 chip.*— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) August 20, 2025
*See video for more info and get the ultimate Pixel experience with Pixel 10 Pro: https://t.co/y7Pmq13NtT pic.twitter.com/9XkmYywZEn
For durability, both phones feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the display and back panel. They also have a reinforced aluminium frame and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
|Pixel 10
|Pixel 10 Pro
|Display Size
|6.3-inch Actua OLED FHD+ display
|6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED FHD+ dsiplay
|Refresh rate
|60Hz - 120Hz
|1Hz - 120Hz
|Peak brightness
|3,000 nits
|3,300 nits
|Cover Glass Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|IP Rating
|IP68
Pixel 10 vs Pixel 10 Pro: Chipset and software
Before the official launch of the Pixel 10 series, many reports suggested that the upcoming Pixel smartphone series would switch from Samsung-made chip to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which became true. It is Google’s first fully customised chipset made by TSMC on a 3nm process.
The Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro handsets are powered by a 3nm Tensor G5 processor, paired with a Titan M2 security coprocessor (or GPU). The standard model is paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the Pro model is coupled with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
On the software side, both devices will run Android 16 and Google’s new Pixel Sense assistant. It will also boast features like Magic Cue (live meeting notes), Camera Coach (real-time photo tips), and Auto Best Take. Google promises to provide 7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates for both devices.
|Pixel 10
|Pixel 10 Pro
|Chipset
|3nm Tensor G5
|GPU
|Titan M2 security coprocessor
|RAM + storage
|12GB + 256GB
|16GB + 256GB
|Operating system (OS)
|Android 16
|OS update
|7 years
|Security update
|Pixel update
Pixel 10 vs Pixel 10 Pro: Camera
Both phones feature a triple rear camera setup. The Pixel 10 comes with a 48MP Samsung GN8 primary camera, a 13MP ultrawide, and a 10.8MP telephoto camera. On the other hand, the Pixel 10 Pro features a 50MP Samsung GN2 primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 48MP 5x periscope telephoto lens. It can also zoom up to 100x with a clear image, while the standard variant only goes up to 20x.
At the front, the Pixel 10 features a 10.5MP camera, while the Pro sports a new 42MP autofocus camera.
In terms of video, both phones support 4K, but the Pro model comes with features like ProRes Zoom and dual-recording options.
|Pixel 10
|Pixel 10 Pro
|Primary Sensor
|48MP Samsung GN8
|50MP Samsung GN2
|Ultrawide Camera
|13MP
|48MP
|Telephoto Camera
|10.8MP, up to 20x Zoom
|48MP 5x periscope lens, up to 100x Zoom
|Front Camera
|10.5MP
|42MP
|Video Support
|4K
|4K + ProRes Zoom + Dual-recording
Pixel 10 vs Pixel 10 Pro: Battery Life and charging capacity
The Pixel 10 packs a 4,970mAh battery, and the Pixel 10 Pro houses a 4,870mAh battery. Both handsets support 30W wired and 15W wireless via the new Qi2 charging support. The wireless charging of both phones will be compatible with Google’s brand new Qi2 Pixelsnap accessories and also support Apple MagSafe ecosystem as well.
|Parameters
|Pixel 10
|Pixel 10 Pro
|Battery
|4,970mAh
|4,870mAh
|Wired charging capacity
|30W
|Wireless charging capacity
|15W
|Wireless charging technology
|Qi2 wireless charging
|Compatibility
|Qi2 Pixelsnap accessories
|Apple MagSafe accessories
Pixel 10 v Pixel 10 Pro: Comparison verdict
The Pixel 10 and the Pixel 10 Pro are closer to each other than ever this year. With a telephoto camera, a 3,000 nits display, and a magnetic wireless charging support, the standard model does not feel like a compromise and offers most of the Pixel experience at a friendlier price.
On the other hand, the Pixel 10 Pro still has an upper hand in terms of camera quality, RAM and storage flexibility. With bigger sensors, a sharper GHD+ display, and a 42MP front-facing camera, the Pixel 10 Pro feels like a complete package with the extra Rs 30,000.
The Pixel 10 will suffice the needs of most people, but if you are a creator, a heavy user, or you are someone who wants to experience what Google has to offer, then the Pixel 10 Pro would be the go-to handset.
|Google Pixel 10 vs Google Pixel 10 Pro: Differences
|Parameters
|Pixel 10
|Pixel 10 Pro
|Display
|120Hz | 6.3-inch Actua FHD+ display
|120Hz | 6.3-inch Super Actua FHD+ display
|RAM + Storage
|12GB + 256GB
|16GB + 256GB
|Rear Camera
|48MP + 13MP + 10.8MP
|50MP + 48MP + 48MP
|Front Camera
|10.5MP
|42MP
|Battery
|4,970mAh
|4,870mAh
|Charging capacity
|30W wired
|30W wired
|15W wireless
|15W wireless
|Colours
|Indigo
|Moonstone
|Frost
|Jade
|Lemongrass
|Porcelain
|Obsidian
|Obsidian
|Price
|Rs 79,999
|Rs 1,09,999