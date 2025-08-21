ETV Bharat / technology

Google Pixel 10 Vs Pixel 10 Pro: A Detailed Comparison Between Two Flagship Phones

Hyderabad: Google has finally launched the Google Pixel 10 series at the Made by Google 2025 event. Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Pixel brand, the tech giant announced the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Along with these, Google also launched the Pixel Watch 4 and the Pixel Buds 2a. The event was held in New York, US, and hosted by The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

This year, Google decided not to save the best stuff for the Pro models; instead offered the standard Pixel 10 some serious upgrades, which also include a telephoto camera for the first time.

This move alone leaves room for the comparison between the newly launched Pixel 10 and the Pixel 10 Pro, making it a bit more interesting. To start with, both phones feature the next-generation Tensor G5 chipset, OLED displays with 3,000 nits of brightness, and a built-in Qi2 magnetic charging for the brand new Pixelsnap accessory support. But the Pro model packs more RAM, better cameras, and an overall premium touch to power users.

If you are planning to buy a new smartphone and are confused between the latest Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro, then this quick comparison will help you choose rightly.

Pixel 10 vs Pixel 10 Pro: Price, Design, Size

The Pixel 10 is priced at Rs 79,999 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The Pixel 10 Pro costs Rs 1,09,999 for the sole 16GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration, whereas the XL variant costs Rs 1,24,999 for the sole 16GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.

At first glance, both handsets look similar, and keep Google’s signature horizontal camera bar and rounded corners. Both phones are a little thicker and heavier than their predecessors, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, making more room for larger batteries and a new Qi2 magnetic wireless charging system. The Pixel 10 weighs 204 grams, while the Pixel 10 Pro scales 204 grams.

Both handsets come in different colours. The Pixel 10 comes in brighter and playful shades, which include Indigo, First, Lemongrass, and Obsidian. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro boasts classic, subdued colour options, including Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, and Obsidian.

Pixel 10 Pixel 10 Pro Price $799/ Rs 79,999 $999/ Rs 1,09,999 Thickness 8.6mm 8.6mm Dimensions 152.8 x 72mm 152.8 x 72mm Weight 204 grams 207 grams

Pixel 10 vs Pixel 10 Pro: Display

In terms of display, the Pixel 10 features a 6.3-inch Actua OLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The Pixel 10 Pro sports a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 3,300 nits.

The difference between the two devices is that the Pixel 10 comes with a 60Hz refresh rate, and the Pro version comes with a 1Hz refresh rate, conserving more battery life compared to the standard model.