Google Pixel 10 Series To Launch On August 20, Not August 13: Report

Hyderabad: Google will reportedly launch the Pixel 10 series globally at a Made by Google event on August 20, 2025. Earlier, reports tipped the announcement date as August 13—the same date Google launched the Pixel 9 last year. However, Android Headlines has updated the information, confirming the release has been pushed back a week, which also resulted in the handsets' availability being shifted to August 28, 2025.

Last week, Google sent out invitations to some lucky Pixel Superfans, calling them out to come see the next Pixel before anyone else on June 25, 2025. This led many to believe that the Pixel 10 launch would be scheduled earlier than the Pixel 9’s launch last year. However, multiple reports pointed towards an August 13 launch date. The new report, however, suggests the launch has been postponed by a week.

To summarise, the Pixel 10 series is said to launch on August 20, with devices reaching stores on August 28. According to the new report, August 13 is when Google will start taking pre-orders for the upcoming products.

The Pixel 10 series is expected to include four devices—Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Google is also expected to introduce the Pixel Watch 4 at the same event.

Google Pixel 10 series: Everything we know

The upcoming Pixel 10 series is expected to look identical to its predecessor, including the foldable model, at least that is what leaked prototypes and CAD renders of the lineup suggest. Based on the leaks we've seen so far, the base model of the series will feature a 6.5-inch display, measuring 8.6 mm in thickness, with the camera bar adding an extra 3.4 mm to make the whole body 12 mm thick. This is slightly thicker than the Pixel 9's 8.5 mm width.

The Pixel 10 will have three camera sensors, including one telephoto camera—just like the Pro model. The entire lineup is expected to be powered by an upgraded Tensor G5 chipset with advanced AI features. The octa-core chip is said to include 1x Cortex-X4 core, 2x Cortex-A725 cores, 3x Cortex-A725 cores, and 2x Cortex-A520 cores. The chipset could also make a switch from Samsung Exynos modem to a MediaTek modem.

The G5 could be paired with 16GB of RAM and multiple storage options. The Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro could feature a Full HD+ display with the entire lineup supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 10 series is also expected to support a higher PWM dimming rate and retain support for satellite connectivity as well.