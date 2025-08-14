Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Design Officially Revealed Ahead Of August 20 Launch, India Prices Leaked

Hyderabad: Alphabet-owned Google has released the first look at its upcoming Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold handset. It is expected to feature along with the rest of the Google Pixel 10 lineup at the ‘Made by Google’ event slated to occur on August 21, 2025.

At first glance, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold seems to boast the same design as its predecessor, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but possesses a few refinements.

According to an X post shared by the Made by Google account, the brief teaser video displays a glimpse of the upcoming Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The upcoming foldable device has been showcased in a new shade, anticipated to be named “Moonstone”.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: What to expect?

The teaser video reveals the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold in the same grey-blue tone, shown earlier on the upcoming Google Pixel 10 Pro handset. The new foldable device seems to resemble the same design as its predecessor, with a floating camera bar which carries three camera lenses.

The cover screen of the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold seems to appear slightly larger, due to slimmer bezels. Notably, Google is expected to have an updated hinge design to boost the durability of the foldable.

It is expected that the foldable device would be powered by the next-gen Tensor G5 SoC, which could also power the entire Pixel 10 lineup. As the chipset is expected to be built using TSMC’s 3nm process, the new processor would likely offer better performance and power efficiency.

Moreover, the processor would also integrate a custom image signal processor (ISP), which would enhance the photo and video output of the device.

In terms of optics, several reports suggest that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold might boast a 48MP main camera, a 10.5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens with 20x digital zoom. The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to feature an upgrade in wireless charging with Qi2 magnetic charging support, along with compatibility for dedicated Google accessories, which would likely be marketed under the “Pixelsnap” brand.

All Pixel 10 series handsets, including the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, are expected to receive new AI features powered by Google’s Gemini. It could include a Camera Coach, which would use visual recognition to provide live photography suggestions.

A conversational Photo editing mode might also feature, which would enable users to modify images simply by describing the changes that they want — such as removing items or changing backgrounds — without the need to manually adjust them using editing tools.

Google Pixel 10 series: Expected Indian prices

A report shared by Smartprix suggests that the upcoming Google Pixel 10 series will launch at the same price as the Pixel 9 series. This means, the prices of the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be as follows:

Pixel 10 Series Model Expected Price Pixel 10 (256GB) Rs 79,999 Pixel 10 Pro (256GB) Rs 1,09,999 Pixel 10 Pro XL (256GB) Rs 1,24,999 Pixel 10 Pro Fold (256GB) Rs 1,72,999

According to the report, the upcoming devices would also be provided with bank discounts, which would be released after the global launch of the series.

The Google Store is already hosting pre-orders for the upcoming Pixel 10 series. Those who pre-book the devices by August 19, 2025, till 12:30 PM (IST), will be eligible to get an exclusive offer for purchasing the Pixel 10 series handsets (except the Pixel 10 Pro Fold).