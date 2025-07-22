Google Reveals The Design Of Pixel 10 Pro Ahead Of August 20 Launch: Everything To Know

Hyderabad: Google is ready to launch the upcoming Google Pixel 10 series at the 'Made by Google' event on August 20, 2025. The series will include the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Ahead of the launch, the tech giant has revealed the design of the upcoming Google Pixel 10 Pro.

The teaser not only showcases the design of the upcoming smartphone but also confirms the name of the series. Apart from the unveiling of the Pixel 10 Pro, Google has also teased an exclusive offer to Google Store subscribers, who have already signed up to receive the latest update for the Google Pixel 10 series.

Google Pixel 10 Pro teaser

According to the teaser posted on the Google Store, the Mountain View-based company has revealed the rear panel of the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro. At first look, the unveiled handset appears largely identical to its predecessor, Google Pixel 9 Pro. It still features the horizontally placed pill-shaped camera island holding the triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash. Even the protrusion of the camera unit also looks the same as that on the Pixel 9 Pro.

The handset showcases a matte rear panel with a Google logo at the centre and a glossy frame. Moreover, the teaser also exhibits the position of the power and volume rockers, placed at the right side of the handset.

Pixel 10 Pro offers

Apart from showcasing the design of the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro, the tech giant also announced an exclusive offer in the Google Store. People who have subscribed to the marketing emails from Google, by 12:30 PM IST on August 19, 2025, will be eligible to get an exclusive offer on the purchase of the Pixel 10 series.

The company did not reveal the details of the offer, but said that the coupon code will be sent out to eligible users on the same day as the Pixel 10 series goes live for pre-order, which is on August 21, 2025. The offer comes with some terms and conditions as well. To start with, the offer expires two weeks after being issued. It limits one offer per customer. Moreover, the coupon code can only be used to purchase the advertised Pixel 10 model, and no other device, services, or subscriptions can be opted.