Google Photos To Let Users Turn Still Images Into Videos With Veo3: Here's How To Do It

This new update is currently limited to users in the US. ( Image Credit: Google Photos )

Hyderabad: Google has integrated its latest and advanced generative AI video generation tool Veo 3 into Google Photos, upgrading the app with video generation feature. With this, users will now be able to turn their still images into dynamic, four-second videos.

The Veo 3 video generation feature will be accessible via a new 'Create' tab in Google Photos. The new tab was introduced in July 2025 and hosts the app's editing and creation features, such as AI-powered editing and Cinematic touch-up.

Free users of Google Photos will be offered a limited number of AI video generations compared to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers. The rollout is currently available only for users in the US, but it is expected to arrive in other regions soon.

How to add animation to a still image in the updated Google Photos?

Step 1: Open Google Photos.

Step 2: Go to the Create tab placed alongside 'Collections' at the bottom of the app.