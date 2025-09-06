Google Photos To Let Users Turn Still Images Into Videos With Veo3: Here's How To Do It

With the introduction of Veo3 into Google Photos, the tech giant aims to expand its AI video generation tool to a wider audience.
Published : September 6, 2025 at 3:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has integrated its latest and advanced generative AI video generation tool Veo 3 into Google Photos, upgrading the app with video generation feature. With this, users will now be able to turn their still images into dynamic, four-second videos.
The Veo 3 video generation feature will be accessible via a new 'Create' tab in Google Photos. The new tab was introduced in July 2025 and hosts the app's editing and creation features, such as AI-powered editing and Cinematic touch-up.
Free users of Google Photos will be offered a limited number of AI video generations compared to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers. The rollout is currently available only for users in the US, but it is expected to arrive in other regions soon.
How to add animation to a still image in the updated Google Photos?
Step 1: Open Google Photos.
Step 2: Go to the Create tab placed alongside 'Collections' at the bottom of the app.
Step 3: Under the Create tab, select the image you want to edit using AI.
Step 4: Under the Photos to Video tab, you will get an option to choose between 'Subtle movements' and 'I’m feeling lucky'.
Subtle movements are ideal for slight animations, while I’m feeling lucky adds more dramatic effects, such as making subjects dance, adding falling confetti, and more. Once you select what animation is to be added to your still image, the newly updated Google Photos will generate a four-second-long short video.
Why just look at photos when you can bring them to life? Turn photos into videos now powered with Veo3, or Remix them into fun, new styles using our new Create tab in #GooglePhotos— Google Photos (@googlephotos) September 4, 2025
Availability & results may vary.https://t.co/j1V6QCfFze
Apart from this, in the Create tab, users can access other AI features such as Remix, Collage, Cinematic photos, Highlight videos, and Photo to video features.
- The Remix feature enables users to transform their photos into different styles such as Anime, Cartoon, and more.
- The Collage feature helps Google Photos to make a template with a customisable layout to arrange their photos and videos.
- The Highlight video feature selects the best photos and clips of the searched topic, such as “Birthday”, “Museum”, or “Japan” and adds music to the user’s photos and videos.
- The Cinematic photos enable the app to add a 3D effect to a photo, while the Photo to video feature adds an animation to the user’s photos and turns them into a dynamic six-second-long video clip.
With the addition of Veo3 into Google Photos, Google aims to introduce its advanced video generation tools to a wider audience.