Google Photos Now Allows You To Generate Videos From Images, Restyle Pictures

Hyderabad: Google has rolled out two new artificial intelligence (AI) features for its Google Photos app. Users will now be able to turn their images into videos and transform their images into different styles. Google Photos has also launched a new Create tab, a new home for all the edit tools—including the new ones like Photo to Video and Remix, as well as all the existing ones like collages, highlight videos, and more.

Photo to Video feature

The new Photo to Video feature for Google Photos is powered by Google's Veo 2, an AI video generator that can convert any image into a six-second-long video. It was already available across several Google products like Gemini and YouTube, but now it has been expanded to Google Photos as well. To use this feature, users will have to select an image from their gallery and choose the option to convert it into a video. Users will have to select either "Subtle movements" or "I'm feeling lucky" prompts to animate the image into a six-second video.

The new Create tab (Image Credit: Google Blog)

The tech giant mentioned that this feature will allow users to bring life to their static memories. The feature has started to roll out to users in the US on both Android and iOS.

Remix feature

The new Remix feature for Google Photos is similar to Apple Intelligence's Image Playground. Using this feature, a user can choose an image and select preset styles such as anime, comics, sketches, or 3D animations to transform it as per their choice. Remix will start rolling out to users in the US on Android and iOS in the coming weeks.

The Remix feature (Image Credit: Google Blog)

The new feature announcements from Google arrive at the same time as the Google I/O Connect India 2025, where it announced localisations of AI tools for Indian innovation and new Agentic AI tools to help boost the developer framework in India.