Google Photos' Conversational Editing Feature Now Available To All Android Smartphones: How To Use

Using the Help Me’ edit button in the Google Photos, users can enter a text prompt describing the way they want to execute the edit an image. ( Image Credit: Google )

Hyderabad: Alphabet-owned Google announced the launch of an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Conversational Editing feature in the Google Photos app. This AI feature was initially announced in the US for the Google Pixel 10 Series—launched on August 20, 2025, at the Made By Google event. Now, the company has rolled out the feature to all eligible Android smartphones.

How to edit using the Conversational Editing feature?

The Conversational Editing is an AI-powered feature in the Google Photos app that uses Gemini’s AI capability to perform specific tasks within the image editor. To enable this feature, a user can select the image they want to edit in Google Photos. Then tap on the ‘Help Me’ edit button in the image editor, and enter a text prompt describing the way they want to execute the edit on that particular image. Apart from this, users can click on the ‘Make it Better’ button if they don't want to write an edit description.