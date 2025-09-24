Google Photos' Conversational Editing Feature Now Available To All Android Smartphones: How To Use
The Conversational Editing feature on Google Photos was earlier available in the Pixel 10 Series handsets in the US.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 5:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Alphabet-owned Google announced the launch of an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Conversational Editing feature in the Google Photos app. This AI feature was initially announced in the US for the Google Pixel 10 Series—launched on August 20, 2025, at the Made By Google event. Now, the company has rolled out the feature to all eligible Android smartphones.
How to edit using the Conversational Editing feature?
The Conversational Editing is an AI-powered feature in the Google Photos app that uses Gemini’s AI capability to perform specific tasks within the image editor. To enable this feature, a user can select the image they want to edit in Google Photos. Then tap on the ‘Help Me’ edit button in the image editor, and enter a text prompt describing the way they want to execute the edit on that particular image. Apart from this, users can click on the ‘Make it Better’ button if they don't want to write an edit description.
Conversational editing is rolling out to all eligible Android users in the U.S.! 🎉— Google Photos (@googlephotos) September 23, 2025
Just ask Google Photos to make edits with text or voice. Make a quick fix or explore your creativity. Try:
➡️ " restore this photo"
➡️ "fix the glare"
➡️ "change the background to a beach” pic.twitter.com/He9LSilkU7
How does this AI feature work?
Google Photos uses Gemini’s large language models (LLMs), which allow the image editor to understand natural language commands and execute edits according to the text prompts entered by the user. The tech giant claims that using Gemini, users will no longer need to adjust sliders manually and select specific tools for editing.
Google’s native AI-powered image editor will select appropriate tools for specific tasks and make changes to the particular image that the user has chosen. The Photos also understands multiple edit points, which are combined in a single text prompt.
Apart from this, it is also capable of making general visual improvements. Editing in Google Photos can not only be done using a text prompt, but users can also do the same level of editing using text prompts, with the help of follow-up voice commands.
Earlier, Google announced a new Create Tab, which carries several AI-powered editing tools for users, including Photo to Video, Remix, Collages, Highlight Videos, Animations, and Cinematic Photos.