ETV Bharat / technology

Google Photos Could Soon Tag AI-Generated Images To Help Identify Deepfakes

Google is reportedly working on a tool for Google Photos to help identify AI-generated pictures as well as images enhanced using artificial intelligence. An APK teardown of the application by Android Authority reveals new "@id/credit" and "@id/digital_source_type" ID resources for pictures.

The @id/credit will reportedly display a picture's credit tag, thus highlighting AI-generated media. Meanwhile, the @id/digital_source_type could refer to the Digital Source Type field and highlight if an image has been digitally manipulated.

Google itself uses a "Made with Google AI" credit tag for images generated through Google Gemini, which is visible in the EXIF data of the picture. If you edit images using Google Photos' AI-powered Magic Editor tool, the image gets an "AI-Generated with Google" tag.

The teardown also found an "@id/ai_info" ID resource, which could be used to name the AI model that generated the image.