10 Tips For 10 Years Of Google Photos: QR Album Share, Customise Memories, More

Hyderabad: Google Photos has completed 10 years. As per the company, the app hosts 1.5 billion monthly active users and manages storage of more than 9 trillion photos and videos. Additionally, these users perform more than 370 million searches, share 440 million memories, and edit 210 million photographs every month. To mark this occasion, the tech giant has shared 10 tips, tricks, and information about tools designed to enhance users' Photos experience.

Google Photos: 10 Tips And Tricks

New AI photo editor: This enhanced tool allows a user to fine-tune their photos using AI-powered suggestions and a variety of editing tools. Through these suggestions, a user will be able to quickly edit a photo using many effects or select a specific part of the photo for suggestions or modification. Tools such as Reimagine and Auto Frame, which are available on the Google Pixel 9, allow users to alter brightness, contrast, and other attributes of the image. The redesigned editor will be made available globally to Android users next month and to iOS users later this year.

Sharing albums using QR codes: Google Photos users can share albums using a QR code instead of hitting the Share button. Once the code is generated, a user can share their album with a person nearby.

Revisit past places: Using this functionality, a user can view their photos taken at different places over the years. Such images can be found using the steps below:

Open the Google Photos app.

app. Select the Collections section present on the lower panel.

section present on the lower panel. Now select the Places section.

A user can find all their images segregated based on the place’s name.

Use natural language in searches: Users can search specific photos using natural language rather than typical keywords or terms. For instance, if a user wants to view an image of themselves eating a cake, they can simply search "me eating a cake" on Google Photos to find relevant pictures.

Check out a specific month or year: The app can automatically generate a “Best of” series, which shows the best photos captured by the user from particular months or years. These images will be present at the top of the Photos screen. After tapping a specific selection, Google will show those images via a slideshow with music.

Create a video montage: To create a video montage, a user can tap on the "plus" button and select “Highlight video”. They can browse through photos that they want to add to the montage. The app will then convert those photos into a short video with music.

Shared albums: Users can share a collection of pictures with others using shared albums. Such albums can be modified, and the changes automatically reflect to other users with whom the album has been shared. To modify the album, follow these steps:

Open the album.

Tap the Edit button.

button. Now add or remove photos.

Personalised grid: Users can personalise the grid on the main Photos page, which shows different collections of photos. To change it, just tap the three-dot icon at the top of the screen. From there, users can stack similar images to save space and choose among three layouts– Comfortable, Day, or Month.

Choose your memories: The Photos app creates memories based on past photos that the user might want to see. It can be customised using the following steps:

Open Google Photos.

Tap the user’s profile icon placed in the top right corner of the app.

Select Settings.

Choose Preferences

Tap Memories.

A user can hide people, pets, or dates. These photos can be viewed based on time, theme or both.

Free up device storage: If a user’s photos and videos are taking up storage, they can just tap on their profile picture, select “Free up space on this device” to remove items that are already backed up to their Google Photos account.