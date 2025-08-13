ETV Bharat / technology

Google Now Lets You Choose 'Preferred Sources' To Personalise News Search, See Favourite Sites First

Google has introduced a ‘Preferred Sources’ feature in India and the US, allowing users to prioritise selected news outlets in Search results.

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : August 13, 2025 at 5:23 PM IST

Hyderabad: Google has announced the launch of a new 'Preferred Sources' feature for Search, allowing users to personalise their news search experience. Users in India and the US will be able to select their favourite news websites, which will then be prioritised in the Top Stories section.

'Preferred Sources' has already started to roll out and will be broadly available in the coming days.

The new feature is expected to not only remove occasional low-quality news sources in Search but also give users an option to take full advantage of their news subscriptions or simply have Google prioritise their preferred outlets when searching for information.

"When you select your preferred sources, you’ll start to see more of their articles prominently displayed within Top Stories, when those sources have published fresh and relevant content for your search," Google said in a blog post.

How to select 'Preferred Sources'

You can add your preferred sources to Google Search in just three simple steps:

  1. Search for any trending news topic on Google
  2. Tap or click on the new icon right next to the Top Stories
  3. Search for your favourite publications and add them to your Preferred Sources list

You can select as many sources as you like. Once the selection is final, you can start seeing more and frequent results from your favourite sites in Top Stories or in a dedicated "From your sources" section on the search results page.

Google says that users will still see content from other sites, and can manage their 'Preferred Sources' selections at any time. The tech giant has been testing the feature with its early Labs users and discovered that people value being able to select a range of sources, with over half of users choosing four or more.

With the announcement of the new feature, Google also called out to publishers, asking them to encourage their followers and subscribers to select their website as a preferred source on Google.

The new Search feature arrives just days after Google defended its AI search features, saying that the change was not tanking website traffic—though recent reports suggested otherwise. The tech giant said that the click volume from the Google Search has remained "relatively stable" when compared to the same time last year, though certain types of websites are receiving more clicks while others are witnessing fewer visits.

Also read: Search Live: New Google Search Feature Enables Real-Time Conversations With AI

