ETV Bharat / technology

Google's NotebookLM Transforms Text Document Into A Podcast With AI Hosts

Hyderabad: Google is ready to make NotebookLM official, removing the “Experimental” label from the Gemini-powered research and note-taking tool. Initially launched in July 2023, the NotebookLM is now having its ChatGPT-like viral moment, courtesy of a new Audio Overview experience that allows users to generate an AI-powered podcast with just a text document.

The usage of the tool has skyrocketed with the launch of new feature with public in awe and experts calling it “mind-blowing”.

Audio Overview in NotebookLM

The Audio Overview feature in NotebookLM summarises the document with the help of two “AI hosts” that also discuss the content back and forth while making connections between topics. Users also pointed out the eerily human-sounding make and female voices that also use pauses, “ums”, and catch phrases, making it all sound like a real podcast.

Notably, NotebookLM also allows users to download the AI-generated discussions so that you can listen to them later.