ETV Bharat / technology

Google NotebookLM Can Now Create AI Podcasts In Over 50 Languages, Including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, More

Google NotebookLM has an Audio Overview feature that can generate AI podcasts with just a text document.

Google NotebookLM supports multiple Indian languages now
Google NotebookLM supports multiple Indian languages now (Google)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : April 30, 2025 at 3:09 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: Google NotebookLM is getting an upgrade with the addition of over 50 languages to Audio Overviews, including Indian languages, such as Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Maithili, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, and more. The tool went viral last year for its ability to generate an AI-powered podcast with just a text document.

Google initially launched NotebookLM in July 2023 as an Experimental product, followed by an official release and expansion to more than 200 countries, which ended up giving Google its ChatGPT-like viral moment as public were awe-struck by its ability to generate natural sounding audio summaries, narrated by two AI hosts discussing the content back and forth like a podcast. The use of pauses, "ums", and catch phrases made the sound eerily close to how humans speak.

While NotebookLM received praise for its Audio Overview feature, it only supported the English language at the time. Google has now added over 50 languages and has plans to add even more languages soon.

How to switch language

To switch the language for Audio Overviews, users need to go to the top right menu of NotebookLM > Settings > Output Language > Set Language. By default, the Output Language is set to the Google Account language. The complete list of supported languages is as follows:

  • Afrikaans
  • Albanian
  • Arabic
  • Armenian
  • Azerbaijani
  • Basque
  • Bengali
  • Bulgarian
  • Burmese (Myanmar)
  • Catalan
  • Cebuano
  • Chinese (Simplified)
  • Chinese (Traditional)
  • Croatian
  • Czech
  • Danish
  • Dutch
  • English
  • Estonian
  • Filipino
  • Finnish
  • French (Canada)
  • French (European)
  • Galician
  • Georgian
  • German
  • Greek
  • Gujarati
  • Haitian Creole
  • Hebrew
  • Hindi
  • Hungarian
  • Icelandic
  • Indonesian
  • Italian
  • Japanese
  • Javanese
  • Kannada
  • Konkani
  • Korean
  • Latin
  • Latvian
  • Lithuanian
  • Macedonian
  • Maithili
  • Malay
  • Malayalam
  • Marathi
  • Nepali
  • Norwegian (Bokmål)
  • Norwegian (Nynorsk)
  • Oriya
  • Pashto
  • Persian
  • Polish
  • Portuguese (Brazil)
  • Portuguese (Portugal)
  • Punjabi
  • Romanian
  • Russian
  • Serbian (Cyrillic)
  • Sindhi
  • Sinhala
  • Slovak
  • Slovenian
  • Spanish (European)
  • Spanish (Latin America)
  • Spanish (Mexico)
  • Swahili
  • Swedish
  • Tamil
  • Telugu
  • Thai
  • Turkish
  • Ukrainian
  • Urdu
  • Vietnamese

How to generate Audio Overview in Google NotebookLM

To generate an Audio Overview, users need to open an existing notebook or create a new one and upload some sources. The next step involves opening the Notebook guide, clicking on the 'Generate' button in the 'Audio Overview' section within the 'Studio' panel on the right. Alternatively, users can click on the 'Customise' button and add a prompt to help the audio focus on a specific topic.

Hyderabad: Google NotebookLM is getting an upgrade with the addition of over 50 languages to Audio Overviews, including Indian languages, such as Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Maithili, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, and more. The tool went viral last year for its ability to generate an AI-powered podcast with just a text document.

Google initially launched NotebookLM in July 2023 as an Experimental product, followed by an official release and expansion to more than 200 countries, which ended up giving Google its ChatGPT-like viral moment as public were awe-struck by its ability to generate natural sounding audio summaries, narrated by two AI hosts discussing the content back and forth like a podcast. The use of pauses, "ums", and catch phrases made the sound eerily close to how humans speak.

While NotebookLM received praise for its Audio Overview feature, it only supported the English language at the time. Google has now added over 50 languages and has plans to add even more languages soon.

How to switch language

To switch the language for Audio Overviews, users need to go to the top right menu of NotebookLM > Settings > Output Language > Set Language. By default, the Output Language is set to the Google Account language. The complete list of supported languages is as follows:

  • Afrikaans
  • Albanian
  • Arabic
  • Armenian
  • Azerbaijani
  • Basque
  • Bengali
  • Bulgarian
  • Burmese (Myanmar)
  • Catalan
  • Cebuano
  • Chinese (Simplified)
  • Chinese (Traditional)
  • Croatian
  • Czech
  • Danish
  • Dutch
  • English
  • Estonian
  • Filipino
  • Finnish
  • French (Canada)
  • French (European)
  • Galician
  • Georgian
  • German
  • Greek
  • Gujarati
  • Haitian Creole
  • Hebrew
  • Hindi
  • Hungarian
  • Icelandic
  • Indonesian
  • Italian
  • Japanese
  • Javanese
  • Kannada
  • Konkani
  • Korean
  • Latin
  • Latvian
  • Lithuanian
  • Macedonian
  • Maithili
  • Malay
  • Malayalam
  • Marathi
  • Nepali
  • Norwegian (Bokmål)
  • Norwegian (Nynorsk)
  • Oriya
  • Pashto
  • Persian
  • Polish
  • Portuguese (Brazil)
  • Portuguese (Portugal)
  • Punjabi
  • Romanian
  • Russian
  • Serbian (Cyrillic)
  • Sindhi
  • Sinhala
  • Slovak
  • Slovenian
  • Spanish (European)
  • Spanish (Latin America)
  • Spanish (Mexico)
  • Swahili
  • Swedish
  • Tamil
  • Telugu
  • Thai
  • Turkish
  • Ukrainian
  • Urdu
  • Vietnamese

How to generate Audio Overview in Google NotebookLM

To generate an Audio Overview, users need to open an existing notebook or create a new one and upload some sources. The next step involves opening the Notebook guide, clicking on the 'Generate' button in the 'Audio Overview' section within the 'Studio' panel on the right. Alternatively, users can click on the 'Customise' button and add a prompt to help the audio focus on a specific topic.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GOOGLEGOOGLE NOTEBOOKLMAUDIO OVERVIEWAI PODCASTNOTEBOOKLM

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.