Google NotebookLM Can Now Create AI Podcasts In Over 50 Languages, Including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, More

Hyderabad: Google NotebookLM is getting an upgrade with the addition of over 50 languages to Audio Overviews, including Indian languages, such as Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Maithili, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, and more. The tool went viral last year for its ability to generate an AI-powered podcast with just a text document.

Google initially launched NotebookLM in July 2023 as an Experimental product, followed by an official release and expansion to more than 200 countries, which ended up giving Google its ChatGPT-like viral moment as public were awe-struck by its ability to generate natural sounding audio summaries, narrated by two AI hosts discussing the content back and forth like a podcast. The use of pauses, "ums", and catch phrases made the sound eerily close to how humans speak.

While NotebookLM received praise for its Audio Overview feature, it only supported the English language at the time. Google has now added over 50 languages and has plans to add even more languages soon.

How to switch language

To switch the language for Audio Overviews, users need to go to the top right menu of NotebookLM > Settings > Output Language > Set Language. By default, the Output Language is set to the Google Account language. The complete list of supported languages is as follows:

Afrikaans

Albanian

Arabic

Armenian

Azerbaijani

Basque

Bengali

Bulgarian

Burmese (Myanmar)

Catalan

Cebuano

Chinese (Simplified)

Chinese (Traditional)

Croatian

Czech

Danish

Dutch

English

Estonian

Filipino

Finnish

French (Canada)

French (European)

Galician

Georgian

German

Greek

Gujarati

Haitian Creole

Hebrew

Hindi

Hungarian

Icelandic

Indonesian

Italian

Japanese

Javanese

Kannada

Konkani

Korean

Latin

Latvian

Lithuanian

Macedonian

Maithili

Malay

Malayalam

Marathi

Nepali

Norwegian (Bokmål)

Norwegian (Nynorsk)

Oriya

Pashto

Persian

Polish

Portuguese (Brazil)

Portuguese (Portugal)

Punjabi

Romanian

Russian

Serbian (Cyrillic)

Sindhi

Sinhala

Slovak

Slovenian

Spanish (European)

Spanish (Latin America)

Spanish (Mexico)

Swahili

Swedish

Tamil

Telugu

Thai

Turkish

Ukrainian

Urdu

Vietnamese

How to generate Audio Overview in Google NotebookLM

To generate an Audio Overview, users need to open an existing notebook or create a new one and upload some sources. The next step involves opening the Notebook guide, clicking on the 'Generate' button in the 'Audio Overview' section within the 'Studio' panel on the right. Alternatively, users can click on the 'Customise' button and add a prompt to help the audio focus on a specific topic.