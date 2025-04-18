ETV Bharat / technology

Google Makes Gemini Live With Camera And Screen-Sharing Features Free For All Android Users: How To Use

Hyderabad: Google has announced the free access to Gemini Live for all Android users with the Gemini app. It has started to roll out and is expected to reach everyone over the coming weeks.

This comes after the tech giant launched Gemini Live last week, allowing users to share their screen or camera to get help from AI on almost anything. Earlier, the feature was made free for Pixel 9 series and Samsung Galaxy S25 series. For other Android smartphones, the access to Gemini Live was locked behind Gemini Advanced.

In an X post, Google said that they heard great feedback on Gemini Live, which is why it has now decided to bring the feature to every Android user for free.

Gemini Live is sort of like Gemini's eyes, allowing Google's AI assistant to understand what the user sees. It uses multimodal AI to help the user make sense of what's on their screens or in their camera view, turning their smartphone into a real-time guide.