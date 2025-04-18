Google Makes Gemini Live With Camera And Screen-Sharing Features Free For All Android Users: How To Use

Hyderabad: Google has announced the free access to Gemini Live for all Android users with the Gemini app. It has started to roll out and is expected to reach everyone over the coming weeks.
This comes after the tech giant launched Gemini Live last week, allowing users to share their screen or camera to get help from AI on almost anything. Earlier, the feature was made free for Pixel 9 series and Samsung Galaxy S25 series. For other Android smartphones, the access to Gemini Live was locked behind Gemini Advanced.
In an X post, Google said that they heard great feedback on Gemini Live, which is why it has now decided to bring the feature to every Android user for free.
Gemini Live is sort of like Gemini's eyes, allowing Google's AI assistant to understand what the user sees. It uses multimodal AI to help the user make sense of what's on their screens or in their camera view, turning their smartphone into a real-time guide.
In a blog post, Google said, "Imagine you've just been served a local specialty in a restaurant in a new city or are looking at an unfamiliar product in a store. With Gemini Live, you can point your camera at something and get instant help understanding it."
How to use Gemini Live
- Activate Gemini AI Assistant: Press and hold the power button to bring up the Gemini AI assistant.
- Enable Gemini Live: Tap the new Live button, represented by three lines next to the mic icon, to activate Gemini Live.
- Choose Your Interaction Mode: Select either the camera option or the screen-sharing option at the bottom of the screen.
Once activated, you can ask questions and receive responses from the AI assistant. You can access both camera and screen-sharing functionalities during your conversation with Gemini. It can:
- Identify architecture and objects, such as landmarks, storefronts, and dishes using the smartphone camera.
- Provide real-time insights for any topic or subject as the camera view changes.
- Provide screen-sharing assistance by pulling up relevant details about places, events, or cultural highlights while browsing the internet.
- Compare products easily by analysing features, prices, and reviews for side-by-side comparisons, like choosing between two TVs.
- Break down complex instructions detailed in instruction manuals to make helpful step-by-step guide.
- Modify content for convenience, allowing users to adjust recipe quantities, extracts key tutorial moments from a video, and a lot more.
