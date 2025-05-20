Google Launches NotebookLM App For Android, iOS: Lets You Turn Any File Into An AI Podcast

Hyderabad: Google has launched a standalone NotebookLM app for Android and iOS ahead of the Google I/O 2025, scheduled to start tonight (May 20, 2025). Available to download via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, the application lets users create and listen to podcast-like Audio Overviews based on the uploaded documents and digital files.

The application will also allow users to share content directly to NotebookLM while browsing, just like most apps on a smartphone. The new NotebookLM app supports iOS 17+, iPadOS 17+, and Android 10+.

In a blog post, Biao Wang, Product Manager at Google Labs, said that the first version of the NotebookLM app includes many of the core features of the platform. Designed to help users "understand anything, anywhere", the application is said to introduce more refinements and features in the coming months.

"Whether you're a student, professional or just someone who works with a lot of information, we think you’ll love having NotebookLM easily accessible on all your devices," Wang said.

He added that early testers of the NotebookLM application found a lot of features helpful, which include the ability to:

Listen to Audio Overviews offline: The NotebookLM application lets users download Audio Overviews for offline playback, allowing easy access on the go, even when users go through areas with dead spots or simply don't want to spend cellular data. The application also plays Audio Overviews in the background, allowing for multitasking and a full-featured podcast experience.

Share to NotebookLM from anywhere: Just like users share pictures to Adobe Lightroom for editing, they can share anything to the NotebookLM, ranging from a website and PDF file to any application, such as YouTube. Users can simply tap the share icon and select NotebookLM to add it as a new source of content.

Interact with the AI host of the podcast: The dedicated NotebookLM app also lets users ask a question to the AI host of the podcast/Audio Overviews or steer them in a new direction. Users get an option to join and ask the questions they like.