Google Launches Flight Deals, An AI-Powered Feature To Crack Best Flight Deals

Hyderabad: Google has launched Flight Deals, an AI-powered search feature for finding flights at the best price. It is designed for travellers who place importance on savings and flexibility. The Flight Deals is available within Google Flights as a new tool which is used to describe users' travel preferences, allowing the generative AI to find the best deals on flights, matching the user’s description.

Initially, the Google Flight Deals feature will be available in the US, Canada, and India. It will be rolled out next week as a beta version, and gather feedback, exploring how AI can enhance travel planning for users, says Google.

The Flight Deals can be accessed by visiting the Flight Deals webpage or by clicking on the top-left menu on Google Flights.

Using the Flight Deals feature, instead of adjusting dates, destinations and filters manually, travellers can enter prompts, such as “week-long trip this winter to a city with great food, nonstop only to a city with great food", or “10-day ski trip to a world-class resort with fresh powder". The AI-powered feature is said to offer the best available deals, matching the user’s description.

The other highlight of the Flight Deals is that it uses advanced AI to understand the nuances of what the user is looking for and finds matching destinations. It then searches the real-time data of Google Flights to quickly find out the updates of hundreds of airlines and booking sites.

According to a report shared by TechCrunch, Google has confirmed that the Flight Deals will be run on a custom version of Gemini 2.5.

The ratings of flights are based on the percentage of savings made on a flight ticket. The deals with the highest savings appear at the top, as per the report.

If the saving percentages are equal, then the lower absolute price will be shown first. The deals that do not have a saving badge will be ranked by the lowest price, according to the report.

As the flight prices change frequently, the ranking and availability of deals on the tool might vary.

In India, the Flight Deals will rival other travel aggregators, such as Booking.com, Expedia, MakeMyTrip, GoIbibo, and others.