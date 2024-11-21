ETV Bharat / technology

Google Launches AI-Powered 'Air View+' Feature To Show Hyperlocal Air Quality On Maps

New Delhi: Users across India can now access hyperlocal air quality information on Google Maps, the tech titan said on Wednesday announcing Air View+, an AI-powered and ecosystem-based solution.

Google said Air View+ enables valuable air quality insights to government agencies responsible for environmental monitoring and urban planning, by offering citizens hyperlocal air quality information on Google Maps.

The company's latest move assumes significance as Delhi's air quality index (AQI) touched a high of 491 earlier this week, as toxic haze engulfed the national capital prompting the government to restrict vehicle movement and construction activities, and schools to shift to online classes.

Google, in a blog post penned by Yael Maguire, VP and GM, Google Maps Platform and Google Earth, along with Miriam Daniel, VP and GM, Google Maps, announced Air View+ which it said is an ecosystem-based solution to empower government authorities and people with hyperlocal air quality information.

As India continues its "incredible growth momentum", backed by tech innovation and demographic advantage, it is crucial to also mitigate risks that could slow it down, Google said in the blog post, adding that environmental issues are one such stumbling block, with air pollution topping the list.

"Air pollution not only diminishes the livability of our cities but it massively contributes to an overloaded healthcare system," it said.

While this aspect is widely understood and appreciated, the ability to take targeted action has been limited due to imperfect data around air quality at the hyperlocal level, Google said.

"To combat this challenge, today, we are pleased to announce Air View+ -- an ecosystem-based solution to empower government authorities and people with useful hyperlocal air quality information, in collaboration with local climate tech firms," it said.

Powered by Google AI, modelling a wide range of data inputs, Air View+ enables valuable air quality insights to government agencies responsible for environmental monitoring and urban planning. It would also enable real-time hyperlocal air quality information in Google Maps for users across India.